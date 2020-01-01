Deaths Death Notices
NESCI, Annello A. "Neil"
NESCI - Annello A. "Neil"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Barone) Nesci; devoted father of Debra (late Joseph) Carroccia, Anthony (Terri) Nesci, and the late Nick, Elaine and Michael Nesci; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Nicola and Marie Nesci; predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., on Saturday at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment holy cross cemetery. Neil was a navy veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 como park blvd. cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
