Muench - Michael J.

December 15, 2019; devoted husband of Patricia (nee; Porebski); devoted father of David (Kerry) and Derek (Tiffany) Muench: loving grandfather of Dean, Clark, Vivian, Leonardo, and Anna; dear brother of Mary Ann (Dennis) Kessler, Veronica (Paul) Hoock, late Jim (Lisa) Muench, and late Nancy Molloy; brother in law of Tom (Eileen) Porebski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Memorials in Michael's name may be made to the American Heart Association. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 14 Holy Helpers Church Saturday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Online Condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com