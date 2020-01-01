Milliron, Margaret (Weidenbach)

Of West Seneca, NY. December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of James Milliron. Dearest mother of Jennifer (Jim "Bubs") Leaver and Jeffrey (Jenn "Pork Chop") Milliron. Adored grandmother of Maddie Leaver, McKinley Milliron and Meggan Milliron. Cherished sister of Ed and Rick Weidenbach. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 2 - 4 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where services will be held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hoyfuneralhome.com