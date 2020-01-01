McKENDRICK, Keith M., Jr.

McKENDRICK - Keith M., Jr. December 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Loretta and the late Keith (Pat) McKendrick, Sr.; loving father of Brittany Wunsch, Megan and Peter James McKendrick; survived by six cherished grandchildren; dear brother of Kym (Robert) Slocum and the late Kelly Spurlock; stepbrother of Candace (Peter) Aiello, Dean (Michelle) and Joseph Dudek and the late Walter Dudek and Diane Obermiller; survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may assemble at Elmlawn Cemetery (office), 3939 Delaware, Kenmore, NY. Friday, January 3rd, at 10:45 AM (Funeral Service at 11AM). Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.