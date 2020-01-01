MacVITTIE, Thomas C., Jr.

MacVITTIE - Thomas C., Jr. December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Kay D. (nee Kellner) MacVittie; loving father Thomas III (Christine) MacVittie, Jill (Craig) Savage, and the late David MacVittie; cherished grandfather of Charlotte (Victor) Morales, Ian and Samantha MacVittie, and Victoria Savage; dear brother of Nathan (Sandra) MacVittie, Jeni (Jason) Hiebert and Jeb MacVittie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 10:30. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to WNY Heroes, Inc. at https://wnyheroes.org/get-involved/donate/. Condolences shared at www.beachtuynfh.com.