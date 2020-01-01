MACIEJEWSKI, Joseph L. "Joe Maj"

Of Lancaster, NY, December 30, 2019. loving father of Lucas and Jarod; son of Donna Rae Lyons; brother of Michael (Laraine); uncle of Samantha and Evan. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & loecher Inc., funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Friday morning from 9:30-11 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Joe was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon at Canisus College and the Lancaster Depew Boys Club. Share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com