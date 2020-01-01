KRAJEWSKI, Loretta E. (Podemski)

December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theophil Krajewski; dear mother of Patricia (Gary) Mertz, Richard Krajewski and the late Leonard Krajewski; dear grandmother of Jennifer Cole, Stacy Krajewski and Cheryl Morrow; daughter of the late Casimir and Bernice (Antkowiak) Podemski; brother of the late Norbet Podemski. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga where family will be present Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM in St. Stanislaus Church. Please assemble at church.