KOSIKOWSKI, Joanne C. (Kocialski)

KOSIKOWSKI - Joanne C. (nee Kocialski)

Of Depew, December 31, 2019. Wife of Stanley; devoted mother of Suzette, Jill (Stephen) Beck and Kerry (Tom) Zilka; loving grandmother of Madelynn and Tannar; dear sister of Jack (Donna), Tom (Ellen) and Trish (Carol); sister-in-law of Julia. Also survived by nieces and a nephew. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Hospice Buffalo or Brothers of Mercy.