Deaths Death Notices
KIEFFER, Mildred E. (Caradori)
KIEFFER - Mildred E. (nee Caradori)
Of Lancaster, NY. December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Sr.; loving mother of Esther Marie Kieffer, Norman L. Jr., (Donna) Kieffer and the late Robert B. Kieffer; dearest grandmother of Joesph Kieffer; daughter of the late Bruno and the late Esther Caradori; also survived by many cousins and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel and loecher Inc., funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 2 to 4 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday at 12 Noon. Please assemble at church. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook