KIEFFER, Mildred E. (Caradori)

Of Lancaster, NY. December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Sr.; loving mother of Esther Marie Kieffer, Norman L. Jr., (Donna) Kieffer and the late Robert B. Kieffer; dearest grandmother of Joesph Kieffer; daughter of the late Bruno and the late Esther Caradori; also survived by many cousins and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel and loecher Inc., funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 2 to 4 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday at 12 Noon. Please assemble at church. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com