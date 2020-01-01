KERSWELL, Verdun L.

KERSWELL - Verdun L. Age 82 years old of Niagara Falls, passed away on December 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence. He was born in Niagara Falls on June 24, 1937 the son of the late Wilbur and Annie (Coups) Kerswell. Mr. Kerswell was a 1955 graduate of LaSalle Senior High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from SUNY Fredonia and a Master's Degree in Music Education from the University of Buffalo. He was a vocal music teacher at North Tonawanda High School for 33 years, he taught music theory for 13 years at Niagara County Community College, music history for 14 years at Niagara University and was the director of the Niagara University Singers. He also served as adjunct professor at NCCC and Niagara University. Mr. Kerswell was a member of the Buffalo Choral Arts Society and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus as well as a life member of the Elks Lodge. He was also the director of numerous church choirs. Mr. Kerswell is survived by his wife, Karen (Jacobs) Kerswell; his children, Katherine "Kate" (John) Muldoon, John (Janice) Kerswell and James (Peggy) Kerswell; his foster son, Minh Tri Nguyen and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Kerswell and his sister, Mae Vail. Friends are invited to call on Friday, from 3 PM to 7 PM and Saturday, from 10 AM to 11 AM, at Historical Holy Trinity Church, 1419 Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY where Funeral Services will begin at 11AM on Saturday. Burial in Acacia Park Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 284-1573.