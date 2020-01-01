KEPPEL, Gregory P.

KEPPEL KEPPEL - Gregory P. Suddenly, December 30, 2019, age 67; beloved husband of Linda K. (nee Briggs) Keppel; devoted father of Gregory P. Jr., Daniel (Ashley), and Ryan; dearest brother of Lawrence (Reva Byczynski), Rodney (Mary), Thomas (Sally), Albert (Linda), William (Denise), and the late Barbara Keppel Rose; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends; he will be sadly missed by his granddog "Brie". The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM, at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 9 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St, Buffalo, NY 14216. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask everyone to consider donating blood to Connect Life in Greg's memory. Mr. Keppel was a United States Army Veteran, President of the Buffalo Service Credit Union and a member of the Elks Club 922 in Dunkirk, NY and the American Legion. He also enjoyed being an active and avid member of the Hamburg Kingsmen Alumni Drum & Bugle Corp and loved playing golf, also bowling with friends. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com