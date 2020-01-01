Joseph L. Maciejewski, 51, longtime Erie County assessment director

Aug. 17, 1968 - Dec. 30, 2019

Joseph L. Maciejewski, one of the youngest people to be appointed town assessor in New York State and a longtime head of property assessment services for Erie County, died unexpectedly Monday. He was 51.

Mr. Maciejewski was born in Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School and Canisius College.

He served as Erie County's director of real property tax services under four different county executives, gaining a reputation for his knowledge, helpfulness and professionalism among town assessors and business people.

Mr. Maciejewski was named assessor in the Town of Wilson at age 25. His work for the county began in 1996 and he was director for the past 19 years. He retired in June after the county began an investigation into "inappropriate remarks" he made at a Buffalo conference, which he later regretted.

He subsequently started his own consulting company, JLM Real Property Consulting Group.

David Marrano, Amherst's town assessor, said Mr. Maciejewski was both a personal friend and mentor.

"He helped me when I first entered this industry, and I owe a lot of my successes to the knowledge and information that he passed on to me," Marrano said.

"If he was your friend, you knew he had your back," he said.

Mr. Maciejewski was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Canisius College.

"Joe was dedicated to his community," said Terry McCracken, a friend and Lancaster Democratic Committee chairman.

"He was a school board member for a number of years and really cared about the education of the youth and the direction of the school board," McCracken said.

Maciejewski was also devoted to the Depew-Lancaster Boys and Girls Club. He attended the club often as a boy, and served as an officer on and off in his adult years.

Survivors include two sons, Lucas and Jarod.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Marys Hill, Lancaster.