It's a baby girl to welcome in 2020

A 6-pound, 13.2-ounce girl is believed to be the first baby born in a Catholic Health hospital in 2020.

Eden Rose Sadler was born at Sisters Hospital at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Baby Eden is the child of Julia Dzubella and Thomas Sadler. Both she and her mother are resting and doing well. It's the mother's sixth child, four of them girls.

Each first-born baby at Catholic Health’s maternity hospitals – Sisters of Charity, Mercy Hospital and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital – were girls this new year.