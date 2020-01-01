Share this article

It's a baby girl to welcome in 2020

Eden Rose Sadler, the first baby born in Erie County in the new year. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
A 6-pound, 13.2-ounce girl is believed to be the first baby born in a Catholic Health hospital in 2020.

Eden Rose Sadler was born at Sisters Hospital at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Baby Eden is the child of Julia Dzubella and Thomas Sadler. Both she and her mother are resting and doing well. It's the mother's sixth child, four of them girls.

Parents Thomas Sadler and Julia Dzubella hold their daughter Eden Rose Sadler. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Each first-born baby at Catholic Health’s maternity hospitals – Sisters of Charity, Mercy Hospital and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital – were girls this new year.

Mark SommerMark Sommer– Mark Sommer is an enterprise reporter and former arts editor at The Buffalo News. He writes about an array of subjects, including development, the waterfront, transportation and culture.

