HOOLEY, Paul K.

HOOLEY - Paul K. Of Canandaigua, NY, December 27, 2019. Paul's Visitation will he held Thursday, January 2nd, 5-7 PM, at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (South of Maiden Ln.), Rochester, NY 14626. His Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Bath National held privately. For more information, please visit RochesterCremation.com