HARRIS, Mark B.

HARRIS - Mark B. December 26, 2019. Devoted father of Zachery Harris and Haley Harris; dearest son of William Harris Jr. and the late Judith Baxter Harris; loving brother to William Harris III and the late Matthew Harris; cherished friend and member of the Redding family. Mark was an avid power boater and sailor, member of the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club. A Celebration of life will be held Friday, January 3rd from 4-8 PM at the Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St., Buffalo, NY 14204. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Maritime Center www.buffalomaritimecenter.org