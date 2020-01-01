HALL, William D.

HALL - William D. December 30, 2019 of Cheektowaga, age 62. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Didio) Hall; dear father of Andrew (Amy), Ian, Daniel Hall; cherished grandfather of Edison and Jackson; brother-in-law of Carl (Margeret), Alexander (Robin Hanson), Ann Marie (Will) harban and Paul Didio; also survived by nieces and a nephew. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., depew (two blocks east of Dick rd.), services to follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo, NY 14220. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com