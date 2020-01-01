GUILIANI, Leon Arthur, Sr.

GUILIANI - Leon Arthur, Sr. Age 86, of the Town of Niagara, NY, on December 30, 2019. Born on January 6, 1933 in Iron Mountain, MI, he was the son of the late Julius and Helen (Wygonik) Guiliani. On June 4, 1955, Leon married the former Jean Weber at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Church. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on November 5, 1954. In addition to his beloved wife, Leon is survived by children, Leon Arthur Guiliani, Jr., Cheryl (Jerry) Reed, Debra (Sam) Perricelli, and Lori (Bill) Poirier; grandchildren, Craig, Thomas, Heather, Louis, Danny P., Vinnie, Danny K., Courtney, Rachel, Cody, Nichole and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Aleseah, Samantha, Camryn, Brianna, Aubree and Cooper; sister, Darlene (late Robert) Brovata; sisters-in-law, Trish (Carl) Timko and Diana (Larry) Wilt; several nieces, nephews and cousins and a good friend, Eugene "Sonny" Goodin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, late Gary (Margaret) Guiliani and late Michael (late Jean) Guiliani and a brother-in-law, late Howard (Eileen) Weber. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 10 a.m., with Rev. Jerry Skrzynski officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. To share condolences and view his tribute video and full life story, visit GOODLANDERCARES.com