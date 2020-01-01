GUGLIELMO, Rose Mary (Blando)

December 30, 2019, at age 85. Beloved wife of Salvatore; devoted mother of Steven (Christine); loving grandmother of Salvatore. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com