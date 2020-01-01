GUGLIELMO, MaryAnn

GUGLIELMO - Maryann Of Amherst, entered into rest December 30, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Dominic and Rosemary Guglielmo; dear sister of Salvatore and the late Angelo, Jimmy, Katie, Margaret, Josephine, and Agnes; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com