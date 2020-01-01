Springville's Kelsey Zabawa chases down a loose ball against Eden during the first half at Eden High School on Jan. 7, 2019.
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins dunks against Toledo during the first half at Alumni Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
Willie McDouglad from Niagara Falls is pictured with his cousins Warren and Justin McDougald prior to their match at Niagara Wheatfield High School on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Former UB men's basketball coach Nate Oats celebrates a basket against Miami University of Ohio during the second half of a college basketball game at Alumni Arena on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Buffalo Bandits goaltender Matt Vic stops Philadelphia Wings forward Blaze Riorden during the first quarter at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Quinnipiac coach Tricia Fabbri gestures to her team during a game against Canisius College at the Koessler Center on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
Ezra Webster from East Aurora High School loses his goggles as he swims to victory in the 200-yard Freestyle with a time of 1:56.06 during the ECIC Division "A" Championships at Sweet Home High School on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park players console each other after a 4-3 loss to Williamsville in the Section VI girls ice hockey championship at the Northtown Center on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
East Aurora forward Katherine Jancevski and Cheektowaga's Izasia Scott battle for a loose ball during action at East Aurora High School on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
Dan Purcell skates with the puck while playing pond hockey at Gallagher Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
Olean guard Mike Schmidt drives to the basket as he is defended by City Honors' Kevion Taylor during the first half of the Section VI Class B1 final at SUNY Buffalo State Sports Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel is congratulated on his goal by Kyle Okposo during a game against the Edmonton Oilers in KeyBank Center on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart screens Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen during the second period at the KeyBank Center on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Travis Scott performs at KeyBank Center on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin kicks the puck from Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Olean trainer John Eaton goes backward as Matt Droney dives for a loose ball against Glens Falls during first-half action in the New York State Class B Semifinal at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Niagara Falls cheerleader Sam Chick performs during a timeout against West Genesee during second-half action in the New York State Class AA Semifinal at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Middle Early College player Keith Brown celebrates a victory over Lake George in the New York State Class C Semifinal at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrates a victory over Rutgers during an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin takes his shift against the Nashville Predators during the second period at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Buffalo Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues kisses his son Grayson prior to playing the Ottawa Senators at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Rick Jeanneret, play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Sabres, calls the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Buffalo Bisons pitcher Shawn Morimando throws to the Scranton RailRiders at Sahlen Field on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Orchard Park catcher Bryce Schreiner catches a foul ball in the third inning against Nichols at Orchard Park High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
The hands of Nile Rodgers as he performs at the KeyBank Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Cher performs in concert during her "Here We Go Again Tour" at the KeyBank Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.
An inmate's hands reach through the bars in Delta Short at the Erie County Holding Center on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Springville player Austin Walker slides under the tag of Tonawanda catcher Josh Allen during the sixth inning at Community Park on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
The Who featuring Roger Daltrey on vocals and Pete Townshend on guitar perform at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Girls jump the water during the steeple chase at the Niagara Frontier League Championship track and field meet at Lewiston-Porter High School on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Ken Tanigawa hits out of the bunker on the 17th hole during the fourth round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Orchard Park's Marin Bogulski falls in the water during Section 1 of the Girls 2000 Meter Steeplechase at the NYSPHSAA Track & Field Championships at Middletown High School on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Jada Kenner from Tapestry wins the Girls 100 Meter Dash at the NYSPHSAA Track & Field Championships at Middletown High School on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
An American Goldfinch on a feeder in Springville on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
An inmate walks through the tunnel at the Erie County Holding Center to City Court on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
A turtle crosses North Cascade Drive in Springville on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Marv Levy stands in his Chicago home overlooking Lake Michigan on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Nathan Lubkowski sleeps under Lancaster Marching Legends members' uniforms as his mother, Tracy, volunteers during practice at the Lancaster Middle School on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Rich Gernatt and his nephew Austin Smith bail hay along Reed Road in Sardinia on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills defensive end Trent Murphy chases a batted pass by Indianapolis Colts' Jacoby Brissett during first-quarter action at New Era Field on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
A view of the Liberty building thru the flag at the Central Library on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
A view of the sailboat races at the Outer Harbor as the sun sets on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Kellen Ernst hits his tee shot on the first hole at the Park Country Club in a match against Alden High School on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Cheektowga players walk to the field to play Pioneer at Pioneer High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez has his punt blocked by New England Patriots J.C. Jackson during the first quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Hamburg diver Lizzy Tripp works on an inward dive pike during practice at Hamburg High School on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Lancaster kicker Clark Whiteside practices his field goals prior to playing at Depew High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. This marks 100 years of the Lancaster-Depew football rivalry.
Buffalo Bills fan Ramsey Perry with a painted face during a tailgate in the Hammer lot prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Buffalo Bills fan Ken Johnson, better known as "Pinto Ron," after getting covered with ketchup and mustard during tailgating in the Hammer lot prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasely makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley celebrates his touchdown catch with fans during first-quarter action against the Washington Redskins at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Washington Redskins during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Clarence player Madison West helps Lancaster player Brianna Grazen after being injured during the Section VI, AA Championship game at Williamsville East High School on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
City Honors player Kyra Wood celebrates a winning point against Cheektowaga during set three of the Section VI, Class B1 volleyball final at North Tonawanda High School on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Lancaster Legends players are introduced prior to playing the Orchard Park Quakers during the Section VI Football Class AA Final at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Lancaster Legends coach Eric Rupp celebrates a victory over the Orchard Park Quakers during the Section VI Football Class AA Final at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
South Park defender Jaysean Armstead sacks McKinley quarterback Javon Whitfield and South Park's Keith Jackson recovers the fumble for a touchdown during the Section VI Football Class A Final at New Era Field on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
University at Buffalo players signal three fingers for a three-point basket against Canisius during the second half of a college basketball game at Alumni Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Clymer Central/Sherman/Panama coach Ty Harper celebrates a touchdown against Notre Dame during the second half of the New York State Class D Far West Regional High School football game at SUNY Brockport on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
