FULLER, Janice

FULLER - Janice Departed this life December 28, 2019. She was a retiree of Harmac Medical Products and the proud owner of The Cotton Club. There will be a Public Visitation Saturday at 12 PM, followed by a 1 PM Memorial Service at Holy Temple COGIC, 572 Clinton St. Arrangements by T.L. Pickens Mortuary Service, 66 E. Utica St. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com