FRONTERA, Victoria (Bruno)

Of Gardenville, NY, December 29, 2019, age 99; beloved wife of 73 years to the late John Frontera; loving mother of Paula (late Bruce) Kurzawa, Thomas (Susan) Frontera, Joseph (Kathleen) Frontera, Francie (late Floyd) Smith and the late Joanne V. Frontera; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Michelle) DeBergalis, LeeAnn (Richard) Speyer, the late John DeBergalis, Jonathan Smith, Jeanna (Mark) Stifter, Nicole (Thomas) Noffsinger, Christie Frontera, Joelle (Sean) Bickerton, Lindsay (Jonathan) Pantera, and Thomas Frontera; adored great-grandmother of Shannon, John, Francesca, Viviana, Amalia, Callan, Bennett; she will be missed by many stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; dear sister of John (Rose) Bruno and Isabel (late Frank) Cantafio; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (between Borden & Union Rd), where prayers will be offered Friday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com