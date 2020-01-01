Molotov cocktail believed to have ignited West Side fire

A two-alarm fire at a West Side house early Wednesday morning resulted in an estimated $240,000 in damages.

The fire is believed to have originated around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the house at 171 Breckenridge St.

Buffalo police said it appeared that someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the house.

Six people, including two children, made it out of the house and were being assisted by the Red Cross. Officials said three were transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for examination. A police officer was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators say two people were being questioned in connection with the incident.