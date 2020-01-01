Daniels, Rita P. (Cardarella)

Of Buffalo, NY, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Daniels; loving mother of Donna (William) Isch; cherished grandmother of Marcy (Michael) Kamery and Laurie (Nicholas) Guercio; adored great-grandma of Joseph Kamery; also survived by loving cousins of the Lamparelli family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10AM at the Chapel at Fox Run of Orchard Park in the Maloney Center, located at One Fox Run Lane Orchard Park, NY 14127. There will be no prior visitation and a private burial was held. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.