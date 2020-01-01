COUGHLIN, Diane S. (Russin)

COUGHLIN - Diane S.

(nee Russin)

December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Coughlin, II; loving daughter of George and Barbara (nee Gresco) Russin; loving caretaker of her late furry friends Nicole, Gioco, Freeway, Kiania and Dana; sister-in-law of Donna (late

John) Soria, Paul (Patricia), Mary Ann Coughlin, Margaret (Jim) Sontag and the late Patrick (Sue) and Joseph Coughlin; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian burial Saturday at 11:30 AM in St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan at Elmwood, Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Mission or Erie County SPCA. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com