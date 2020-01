Police are reporting that a person died on Tuesday after their car was hit by a Chautauqua County snowplow in the Town of Busti.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to try to remove the roof of the car and free the individual, who was trapped inside.

The Lakewood-Busti Police Department said the individual, whose identity has not yet been released, died on the scene from the severity of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.