Bills cornerback Levi Wallace returns to practice

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace returned to practice and was a limited participant Wednesday as Buffalo continued its preparation for the Houston Texans in Saturday's AFC wild-card game.

Wallace, who did not practice Tuesday, was wearing a wrap around his right ankle. He has been listed as day to day.

Wallace was injured when he landed awkwardly after an interception Sunday against the New York Jets.

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts (foot) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) all were on the field, meaning every member of the active roster was available for practice. The three were limited participants Tuesday and were limited again Wednesday.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes did not practice on a rest day.