BRUNN, Robert A.

BRUNN - Robert A. Of West Seneca, NY, December 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Albert W. and Mildred (nee Johnson) Brunn; loving brother of Joyce Provenzo, Thomas (Maryann), and the late Richard (Rosemary) Brunn; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-6 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St. Funeral Services will be held from the Center Road Baptist Church, 412 Center Rd., West Seneca, Friday at 10 AM.