BN Outdoor Calendar for Jan. 1, 2020

Jan. 1 – First Day Hike at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 11 a.m. Call 683-5959 for details.

Jan. 1 – First Day Hike at area state parks. In Erie County, hike Evangola State Park from 9-11 a.m.; and Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register for the hike.

Jan. 1 – First Day Hike in area State Parks. Niagara County, DeVeaux Woods State Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Niagara Falls State Park from 2-4 p.m.; Fort Niagara State Park from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Jan. 1 – New boating safety law goes into effect, phased in over 5 years.

Jan. 1-Feb. 29 – NYS Winter Classic Fishing Tournament across the state. For details check out www.nyswinterclassic.com.

Jan. 2-March 15 – Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Contest. Categories include Walleye, Northern pike, perch, crappie, bluegill, lake trout, steelhead and Rudd. Northern pike, steelhead and lake trout have a catch and release option with a tape measure and witness. Sign up at 10295 Main Street, Clarence. Call 407-3021 for more information.

Jan. 4 – New Year’s Bird Hike at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew starting at 9:30 a.m. Call 683-5959 for details.

Jan. 4 – 5-Stand Winter League starts at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. League shooting hours Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. 10 weeks (50 targets weekly). Non-members welcome. Call John Butcher at 628-2211 for more info.

Jan. 4-5 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 S. Park Ave., Hamburg. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information. 300 tables. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission $7.

Jan. 5 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League starts at Wood & Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 14038 Genesee Street (east of Crittenden). Participating clubs also include Alden, Allied and Erie County CC. This is a 12-week league. Walk ons welcome. Call John F. at 725-5822 or Marty H. at 870-2653.

Jan. 5, 2020 – Allied Sportsman Club Winter Trap League begins at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Every other Sunday at 11 a.m. 50 bird league. 300 total birds. New shooters and public welcome. Call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Jan. 5 – Final Day, Western Zone waterfowl season for ducks and coots.

Jan. 7 – Allied Sportsmen Indoor Archery SPOT League starts. They will shoot at 7 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Call John at 725-5822 or Kevin at 430-1059 for more info.

Jan 10 – Ten X Shooting Club Youth Rifle Shooting Program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

Jan. 11 – Gorgeous Gulls at Artpark State Park with naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 11-31 – Antlerless Deer Hunt in the Deer Management Focus Area in Tompkins County. A permit and carcass tags are required. Check out http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/82382.html.

Jan. 11 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 12 – Winter Trap League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Shoot every 2 weeks. 300 bird scratch league, 50 birds per week. Sign up 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Tom Ess for more info at 431-9292.

Jan. 12 – 3D Indoor Archery League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Shoot every 2 weeks. Sign up noon to 3 p.m. Call Tom Ess for more info at 431-9292.

Jan. 12 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk ons are welcome. For more info contact John at 725-5822.

Jan. 12 – WNY Environmental Federation Meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Route 5, Hamburg starting at 1 p.m. For more info call Dan Tone at 655-0975.

Jan. 13 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.

Jan. 13 – Calvary Sportsman’s Association 28th Annual Sportsman’s Night. Calvary Baptist Church, 3515 Gallow Road, Batavia. Call for reservations at 585-344-1898 or 474-1534. Guest speaker is Steve Rockey. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Free.

Jan. 14 – Second Amendment forEVER (SAfE) meeting at Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Michael Fillicetti, candidate for Niagara County Sheriff.

Jan. 14 – Indoor PPC Shooting starts at Allied Sportsmen, every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Shoot the league or walk on and try it. 60 rounds per match on 3 different targets for $10. Allied is located at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Jan. 17-19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, held at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Friday hours 1-9 p.m.; Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 200 seminars. www.niagarafishingexpo.com.

Jan. 18 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 18-19 – Akron Gun Show at the Newstead Fire Hall, 5891 Cummings Road, Akron. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. 85 tables. $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Jan. 19 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League Shoot at Erie County Conservation Society in Holland. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk ons are welcome. For more info contact Dan at 860-2519.

Jan. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting at the Wilson Town Hall, 325 Lake St., Wilson starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

Jan 24 – Ten X Shooting Club Youth Rifle Shooting Program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

Jan. 25 – Birding at Fort Niagara State Park with naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 25 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 26 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League Shoot at Wood and Brook in Alden. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk ons are welcome. For more info contact Marty at 870-2653.

Jan. 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, corner of Beattie and Dysinger Roads, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

