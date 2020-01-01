BLAKE, Carol (Campbell)

Lifelong resident of South Buffalo, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2019, 4 days after her 78th birthday. Devoted wife of Robert Blake for 56 years; beloved mother of Susan Danieu; adored grandmother of Conlan, Derrick, Caili, and Eamon Danieu; daughter of the late James and Susan Campbell; dear sister of June Campbell and the late James (Maureen) Campbell and Mary (Bo) McGrath; aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews. Carol enjoyed spending summers at Point Breeze, meeting "the girls" for lunch on Tuesdays, and dinner with friends on Fridays for more than 30 years. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a Service will be held Friday at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 11:15 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY.