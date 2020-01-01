BISHOP, Thomas L., Sr.

Of Lackawanna, NY, December 28, 2019, husband of Patricia (nee Stradley) Bishop; loving father of Melessa (James) Bizzarro, Thomas Jr. (Lisa), and Bradley (fiance Sandra) Bishop; dearest grandpa of Ashley and Austin Bishop and Samuel and Cassandra Bizzarro; loving son of the late Lloyd and Elva Bishop; dearest brother Raymond (late Alice) Myers, late Annie May (late Orville) Hallman, Verna (late Charles) Irwin, late Vera Bishop, late Elva Jean Bishop, Rose (John) Ridall, late Donald (Kathy) Bishop, late Philbert Bishop, John Bishop, James (Joanne) Bishop, late Jerry Bishop, and Richard Bishop; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.) and where Military Honors will follow at 7 PM. Mr. Bishop was a proud Army Veteran, member of Amvets Post #897 and American Legion Post #63. Share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com