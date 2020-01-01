BERNARD, John F.

BERNARD - John F. Of Blasdell, entered into rest December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta L. (nee Schall) Bernard; devoted father of John (Barbara) Bernard and Joseph (Catherine Lawrence) Bernard; loving son of the late Peter and Beula Bernard; dear brother of Laura (late Leo) Palmisano, Peter (Adie Smarto) Bernard, Shirley (Robert) Kelly, Patricia (late John) Bonatesta, Joyce (Arnold) Smarto, and the late Mary (late Marcellus) Thomas and Betty (late Jim) Cence; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM, where Prayers will be said Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 11 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Bernard was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com