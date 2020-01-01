Beloved Amherst pizzeria Leonardi's closes

Popular Amherst pizzeria Leonardi's announced that it made its last pie on Sunday.

The pizzeria, which announced the closing on Facebook Wednesday, had been serving slices since 1972.

"Hector and Anne have decided that after 47 years, it was time to hang up the aprons and retire," the Facebook post said. "The rest of our family has decided that this was a good time to explore other opportunities."

Its original location was on Bailey Avenue and many of its loyal customers followed them to its last location on Grover Cleveland Highway.

"Pizza and wings go together like coffee and doughnuts," said Hector Leonardi, owner of Leonardi's, told Mark Ciemcioch in January. "It's just become a staple."

Leonardi's made Food Editor Andrew Galarneau's list of "Ten Pizzas Worth the Dough" in 2015.

He said of its white pizza: "Made without a foundation layer of tomato sauce, it’s satisfying in a different way, and reheats much better, since it’s less wet. The dough gets an application of creamy sauce, redolent of Romano cheese and garlic, before getting a shredded mozzarella quilt laced with thin-sliced onion and tomato."

