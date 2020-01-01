BARRETT, Carol E.

BARRETT - Carol E. Of North Tonawanda. December 29, 2019. Born in Buffalo on October 2, 1933. Carol was married to the late James Barrett; beloved mother of Janice Webb and James Barrett; grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one; sister of the late George (Peggy) Gaesser and late James (late Elaine) Gaesser; also survived by nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM, in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, N. Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 AM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. Please assemble at church. Private Interment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com