ADYMY, David A.

ADYMY - David A. Of Depew, entered into rest December 29, 2019. Devoted father of Nicole, Brandon, and Lindsay Adymy; cherished grandfather of Dakota and Skyelar; loving son of the late Rose H. Adymy. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-4 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com