2020: A look at the year to come, from crime to business to politics

• In Albany, Democrats took control of both houses of the Legislature and set about implementing a progressive agenda that included bail reform, new gun controls, a plastic bag ban and movement to a taxpayer-financed campaign system. What will lawmakers do for an encore in year two?

• After professing his innocence and vowing to fight charges of insider trading, Rep. Chris Collins resigned his seat, entered a guilty plea and set off a feeding frenzy among Republicans for his seat that will be settled with a special election in April. Collins will learn his fate later this month.

• And on the development front, the just-ended year saw a host of projects make news because of new owners, closings and project starts. Will 2020 bring progress or roadblocks?

Chris Collins – and the aftermath

The fallout from Rep. Chris Collins' resignation will likely dominate the news out of Buffalo's congressional delegation in 2020.

Collins, who pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to an FBI agent after 14 months of insisting on his innocence, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 17. His lawyers agreed not to contest a sentence of up to 57 months, meaning its likely that the former congressman from Clarence will go to federal prison for years for his role in an insider trading scheme.

Collins' son Cameron and Cameron Collins' prospective father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, are scheduled to be sentenced a week after Collins.

After that, expect three fights for Collins' former seat in New York's heavily Republican 27th District. First will likely be a special election, possibly on April 28, that will pit a candidate hand-picked by GOP county chairs to face off against Democrat Nate McMurray. Then Republicans will fight it out in a June primary for the party's nomination, with candidates including State Sens. Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt, lawyer Beth Parlato and possibly others such as Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Assemblyman Stephen Hawley. The candidate who survives the primary will run in the general election in November for a full two-year term.

– Jerry Zremski

The City of Buffalo

Millennials will hold the most seats on a new Buffalo Common Council when members are sworn in Jan. 1 – following November elections that saw all nine Council seats on the ballot.

Lovejoy Council Member-elect Bryan J. Bollman and Mitchell P. Nowakowski, who won the Fillmore District seat, will join millennial incumbents Joel P. Feroleto of the Delaware District and South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon.

Barbara Miller-Williams will be sworn in as comptroller.

In 2020, property owners will receive their first tax bills impacted by the citywide reassessment. After the city sets the tax rate in May for the 2020-21 budget, tax bills will be mailed to property owners July 1.

– Deidre Williams

Criminal justice

Big changes involving the state's criminal justice system go into effect Jan. 1.

Judges will not be allowed to set monetary bail for individuals charged with most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, with some exceptions. Prosecutors will be required to turn over some evidence – like police reports or body-camera footage – on a much more accelerated timeline.

Voters also will have their say in 2020 on several key law enforcement positions. Elections for district attorneys in Erie and Niagara counties and sheriff in Niagara will be held in November.

John J. Flynn has already announced he will run for a second term as district attorney in Erie County. Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said she will not run for a second term, but will run for county judge. Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour retired this week.

– Aaron Besecker

The WNY economy

There's a lot to like about the Buffalo Niagara economy heading into 2020. The question is whether it will continue.

Unemployment is down, hovering around a two-decade low of 4%. The housing market is solid, with median sale prices rising by about 5% over the past year, continuing a stretch of above-average price increases that have pushed home values to record highs. And hiring has been decent, with new job creation running at a little less than 1%, which is OK for Buffalo Niagara, but well below the growth rates nationally.

Low interest rates are powering the housing market, and they're expected to stay low for the near term. That's good for housing and the development boomlet that's making a big impact on many city neighborhoods. And the national economy's slow-but-steady growth should translate into continued hiring locally, although it is likely to be slower than the rest of the country once again.

The wild card is the continuing trade spat between the United States and other nations, especially China.

– David Robinson

New York State

The state Capitol in 2020 will see Year 2 with Democrats in charge of every branch of government.

The 2019 session was especially busy, if not a bit bumpy, between lawmakers and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

This year promises to further test intraparty relations: The state is looking at a $6.1 billion operating deficit in a year when lawmakers will want to spend as much as they can on popular programs as both houses go before voters in November. To be wrangled over: marijuana legalization, the specific projects for a huge borrowing plan for transportation initiatives, tax hikes versus spending cuts, how to control Medicaid costs and whether to allow online sports betting in New York.

– Tom Precious

Northtowns

The new year should see progress on major development and redevelopment projects in Erie County's northern suburbs.

In Amherst, the town continues to seek an agreement to transform the area dubbed Amherst Central Park, new owner Douglas Jemal prepares to reshape the Boulevard Mall and the first stores in the new-look Northtown Plaza should open this fall.

In Clarence, the owners of the Eastern Hills Mall will work to secure tenants and financing for their $250 million town center redevelopment of the 100-acre site.

On Grand Island, the town is reviewing the reincarnated 284-acre Southpointe development and sources say Amazon is pursuing a distribution center on the island.

And the Town of Tonawanda eyes the cleanup of the former Tonawanda Coke site, whose new owner plans to convert it to a computer data center.

– Stephen T. Watson

Manufacturing

Tesla faces a key deadline in 2020.

The company pledged that it would create 1,460 jobs at its South Buffalo solar products plant by April, or else it could be hit with a $41.2 million penalty by the state. Tesla and its plant partner, Panasonic, had about 800 jobs at the site as of late 2019.

General Motors and Ford Motor Co. enter the new year with four-year labor contracts in place. GM's agreement with the United Auto Workers came about after a strike that lasted nearly six weeks. Ford pledged to invest $60 million in its Woodlawn stamping plant as part of its four-year deal with the UAW. GM Tonawanda will make engines for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.

– Matt Glynn

Development

Several big development projects are on the boards for 2020.

They include a host of redevelopment projects that are either underway or have received municipal approvals, clearing the way for more apartments, stores, hotels, office space and other projects.

Douglas Jemal will continue his redevelopment of Seneca One tower, with 115 new apartments and a new technology hub for M&T Bank Corp. expected to open, along with two clubhouses on the plaza. Also downtown, Uniland Development Co. is converting a warehouse into its new Hansa co-working space on Ellicott Street. And at Canalside, Sinatra & Company Real Estate will build its $21 million Heritage Point project at Canalside, while Benderson Development Co. brings its own venture to the neighborhood, and a new carousel is expected to open.

Sinatra & Co. and Ellicott Development Co. will advance the next stages of their transformation of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus into Elmwood Crossing.

Meanwhile, Stuart Alexander & Associates and the company's partners are transforming the former Buffalo Forge manufacturing plant into 158 apartments. And Dr. Fadi Dagher's Cedarland Development Group is building The Grid, a new construction venture with 217 apartments on Main Street just north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Orchard Park

The $21 million Community Activities Center is to open in February – about a year and a half after ground was broken on the 59,000-square-foot facility.

The new building will be the home of the senior center and the Recreation Department, while providing space for other activities with two gyms, a dedicated senior wing, fitness center and multipurpose dance/aerobics studio and other rooms at the town's Brush Mountain Park on California Road.

– Barbara O'Brien

Niagara County

Robert M. Restaino will be sworn in as mayor of Niagara Falls Jan. 1, succeeding fellow Democrat Paul A. Dyster.

"On my first day in office, I'd like to start the process of reinventing the city's image," Restaino said. "I'm hoping to chart a new course in the business development field."

Restaino, 60, plans an administration with some new faces that he hopes will allow him to pursue that goal.

"If I do this right, I'll have an administrative team that will allow me to be out in the community, the larger community," said Restaino, an attorney, former city judge and Board of Education president.

– Thomas J. Prohaska

Trial over inmate's death

The civil trial centered on the death of Holding Center inmate Richard A. Metcalf Jr. will unfold in September, according to the scheduling order in Metcalf v. County of Erie.

Metcalf died at 35 in November 2012 after jail deputies tied the strings of a spit mask around his neck. An ambulance medic later said in a deposition that the strings were so tight he could not squeeze a finger under them.

The civil trial will likely offer the only public airing of the evidence against Erie County and nine jail deputies named as defendants. The district attorney at the time of Metcalf's death, Frank A. Sedita III, chose not to lodge criminal charges. A special prosecutor named years later declined to initiate a criminal case.

If lawyers do not settle the case beforehand, jury selection is to begin Sept. 14 before State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti.

– Matt Spina

West Seneca

Six new elected officials in the town start their positions Jan. 1, including town clerk and highway superintendent.

But all eyes will be on the enlarged Town Board and its four new members.

Among them is the first Republican elected supervisor in 50 years, Gary Dickson. He promised more transparency in town business during the campaign.

– Barbara O'Brien

Canalside

Canalside will see two attractions opening in 2020.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel – a rare 1924 park-style menagerie carousel the community rallied behind to save and restore – is expected to open in July.

When Gov. Cuomo announced New York State was providing $1.2 million of the $5.3 million cost, he predicted the solar-powered carousel should be the "jewel on the top of the Canalside crown." We'll soon find out if he was right.

The Longshed Building opening on the wharf will host the construction of a canal-era packet boat. The project will invite the public to participate or observe. When completed in two to three years, the boat will be docked at Canalside when it's not making stops along the Erie Canal.

– Mark Sommer

Banking

M&T Bank is preparing to move into the tech hub it is creating inside Seneca One tower.

The bank expects all of the renovations of the space that the bank will use to be finished by May or June. M&T expects to have 1,000 employees working at the complex by midyear, and a total of 1,500 on-site within three years.

Evans Bank will mark its centennial in 2020 in a significant way: The bank will relocate its corporate offices. The project is estimated at $7.65 million.

HSBC Bank USA opened a branch in Depew in September, seven years after selling its upstate branch network. HSBC hasn't tipped its hand about whether it will open more local branches. But its plans bear watching.

– Matt Glynn