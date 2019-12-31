State trooper charged in collision that injured five

A New York State trooper was arrested on New Year's Eve after a July incident in which he collided with a minivan and injured five people.

Trooper Stephen C. Barker, 33, was driving his police vehicle, a Dodge Charger, on I-90 westbound in Chautauqua County when he rear-ended a 2019 Dodge Caravan with five occupants, according to a State Police news release. All of them were treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe, stated the release by Capt. Daniel Lyons of the Batavia office.

The incident was subsequently investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction, Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police Professional Standards Bureau.

Barker was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, according to the State Police. He is currently suspended without pay.