My View: Self-expression withers in the age of rage

By Nancy Light

There was a time when I loved to write. I wrote emotionally and passionately and was surprised by how well received these pieces were when they were published.

My words seemed to touch hearts of people who felt that maybe there really was hope in this world after all.

Lately, I have discovered that ideas still come to my mind, but I am no longer eager to share them for others to read. Oh, I write, and I pour out my thoughts as if I will be publishing them, but the essays and memoirs are placed in my file, never sent in to a publisher.

Why is that? I believe the answer is that before now I could be open and honest with the telling of stories or making observations of the world and people around me. The results were that people were moved by my words, by similar memories or visions of value systems at work in subtle ways.

Through my sense of curiosity and concern for people, it became a natural pattern to discover stories worth sharing about people worth knowing. I was able to release ideas without worrying if I had inadvertently been offensive or politically incorrect somehow.

It had never been my intention to offend, either in my walk or talk, and somehow that came across in my writing.

Recently, I have noticed that even the letters to the editors are responded to by others with critical spirits, denouncing the writers’ opinions and and insulting them with demeaning names. Columnists I once admired have become tainted with dripping sarcasm and condemnation.

It has intimidated me, has inhibited me from daring to write my view from my perspective and be allowed to have that perspective. I wonder if others are feeling diminished and unwilling to risk their thoughts in writing. I still have many good things to write, if I can just get over the fear that has recently dampened my writing spirit.

I believe politics have played a role in the change of atmosphere. In my era, no one would think to ask someone else who they voted for. It was a private right, and someone who asked you would have been considered rude. Today, there is an assumption followed by an unleashing of harsh judgment.

I have voted for all different parties over the years, and I have not always been happy with the results, but I must say that I never felt threatened or hated until this past election. There have been moral disappointments, again from my view, over many presidents’ actions since the days of the Kennedys. I felt sadness and concern, but never hatred for any of them. I have never allowed politics to become the compass for my life.

Unfortunately, for me personally and my family, we have experienced great sorrow in our lives over the past few years, precious lives lost and having to accept what was not our plan for our lives. I still have faith in spite of the sorrow that has impacted our family and many other families we know.

My generation, I believe, is referred to as the silent generation. Perhaps we are silent, because we have experienced heartache, and someone going through grief is not able to be happy or vocal all the time. I feel as if the emotion of joy has been damaged by today’s social climate.

Perhaps we can regain our joy if each individual can regain a speaking part in our society.

Nancy Light, of Clarence, won’t let politics become her life’s compass.