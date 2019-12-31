Ex-Sabre, Amerk Bailey helps Utica beat Rochester

Former Buffalo Sabre and Rochester American Justin Bailey came back to haunt his old team Tuesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

Bailey scored the winning goal in the third period, enabling the Utica Comets (20-10-2-2) to move into a first place tie with the Americans (20-8-2-2) for first place in the North Division of the American Hockey League with a 3-2 victory.

Goalie Zane McIntyre stopped 33 Rochester shots and the Comets foiled the Amerks on five of six power-play opportunities to hand Rochester a second straight loss on the road.

One thing the Comets did not do was cool off Taylor Leier. The 25-year-old winger scored both Rochester goals, giving him five in the last four games.

Ironically, Leier was obtained in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers last season for Bailey.

Rochester goalie Andrew Hammond faced only two shots in the third period, but one, Bailey’s, got through. It was his 12th of the season. It came when C.J. Smith was serving a minor penalty against Rochester for too many men on the ice.

Leier scored at 15:13 of the first period with assists from Kevin Porter and Casey Mittelstadt. The Comets went in front in the second on a power-play goal by Brogan Rafferty and Wacey Hamilton’s goal with 38 seconds left in the period.

Leier tied it on the power play at 7:32 of the third while Hamilton was off for a slashing minor.

The Amerks play Friday at the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. at CAA Arena. On Saturday, Rochester makes its first trip back to Coca-Cola Coliseum since Game Three of the Calder Cup Playoffs for another go-around with the Toronto Marlies at 4 p.m.