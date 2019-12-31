Editorial: Welcome to 2020

With a new year and new decade underway, it’s time for our mostly tongue-in-cheek predictions about what 2020 might hold in store for Buffalo Niagara.

January: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announces a new round of aid for Western New York under his Buffalo Thousand initiative, a scaled-back program reflecting the state’s budget gap. Grants from the Buffalo Thousand will pay for new nets for the basketball hoops in Delaware Park and for a Fourth of July concert at Canalside by “Hope Diamond,” a Lance Diamond tribute act.

February: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announces she will finally release the Articles of Impeachment, but as a hardcover book, then in an audiobook read by Bette Midler. The audio version will be sent to the Senate. President Trump tweets the book will be “a guaranteed loser that nobody in our great Country will want to read. And Bette Midler is a has-been who wanted to date me in the ‘80s.”

March: The developers of a proposed town center at the Eastern Hills Mall revise their plans, announcing the project’s new name, Craft Beer World. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” the developers say in a press release. “Beer is what our economy is all about.”

April: A national shortage of pussy willows leads to rationing, putting a damper on Dyngus Day celebrations, with all citizens who observe the holiday limited to two pussy willows each. It’s the first time the “know your limit” signs in Polonia have referred to plants.

May: President Trump orders that former Rep. Chris Collins, serving prison time for insider trading, be moved from a minimum security New York facility to Trump’s Doral golf resort in Florida. “Just because you’re paying your debt to society doesn’t mean your golf swing should suffer,” a Trump spokesman says.

June: Terry and Kim Pegula purchase the Buffalo Skyway, then pay for it to be hidden under a giant tarp. The Pegulas announce the road, renamed One Buffalo Way, will stay under wraps until it is brought out to host a parade after a Super Bowl win, a Stanley Cup or “the rapture,” whichever comes first.

July: Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, the apostolic administrator for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, declares that all parish lawn fetes will start charging for admission, with a $25 convenience fee added to each raffle ticket. “We’ve got nothing coming in – I need my pastors to be earners!” Scharfenberger screams to a room full of terrified clerics.

August: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wows fans at training camp by staying after practice to drive the shuttle bus to the parking lots at St. John Fisher College. “Hey, do you guys want to hear how we beat the Cowboys?” Allen says as he pulls up to Lot 2 at midnight. “No thanks, we’re good,” say exhausted fans as they scramble out the bus’ side door.

September: General Mills begins production of its new cereal, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, at its Buffalo plant. The pumpkin spice aroma covers downtown, forcing dozens to flee their homes. Mayor Byron W. Brown urges calm, telling residents to “close your windows, stay inside and grab a six-pack.”

October: Charlie the Butcher introduces his new “Impossible Beef on Weck,” an all-vegetarian version of the sandwich. Activists from PETA protest that the horseradish on the sandwiches doesn’t come from free-range horses.

November: Voting in the presidential election ends with a tie in the Electoral College, a deadlock between President Trump and the Democratic nominee. The tie-breaking procedure, a match of cards, goes 22 rounds until New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is unexpectedly named the nation’s 46th next president.

December: A major credit agency downgrades its rating for the City of Buffalo’s finances, moving it from “stable” to “Good job, you had fun and you tried!” Mayor Brown tells reporters that he is not happy with the so-called participation trophy, “but it’s still better than fuggedaboutit,” the agency’s most sarcastic rating.

And all of a sudden, it’s 2021. Hope you had a great year.