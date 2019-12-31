Sabres' meltdown includes five unanswered goals in 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay

Linus Ullmark sat quietly at his stall, pads still strapped to his legs and a blank expression on his face late Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Jack Eichel, who was the only other Sabre in the KeyBank Center dressing room, lamented what he described as a collapse.

"It’s not acceptable, obviously," Eichel said following a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in which the Buffalo Sabres allowed five unanswered goals and blew a three-goal lead. Rather than gaining ground in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres lost for the seventh time in eight games and their seventh straight to Tampa Bay.

This had the potential to turn the tide on what has become a disastrous stretch for the Sabres. Jack Eichel scored his 25th goal of the season less than two minutes after his teammate, Jake McCabe, stood up for him by fighting Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Marcus Johansson, Conor Sheary and Jimmy Vesey provided the supplementary scoring, and the Sabres finally solved the Lightning's dynamic attack to lead 4-1 through 33 minutes. Yet an ill-timed penalty and more issues on special teams resulted in what coach Ralph Krueger hopes is not a devastating loss.

“Everybody’s going to have a night like this," Krueger said. "I think the reaction and the way you come out of it and how quickly you can recover is also a test. We are still in a phase of growth where we’re going to have a lot of tests, and this is a painful one, a really painful one. This group has fought hard together, they’ve kept the dialogue in the right direction, and we will do that again. It’s a short turnaround, but we need to come out and be the team in the first 30 minutes right through the next game.”

The Sabres finished the first half of their 82-game schedule with a 17-17-7 record for sixth in the Atlantic Division, and they are five points out of a playoff spot entering New Year's Day. Krueger acknowledged this latest loss was "going to take a little longer to digest."

Conor Sheary, who scored for only the third time in 30 games, admitted he could not pinpoint one area of the Sabres' play that resulted in the Lightning roaring back. Momentum began to change at 12:59 into the second period when Marcus Johansson was penalized for hooking, abruptly ending a Sabres power play with Buffalo leading 4-1.

Fifty-eight seconds later, Alex Killorn scored his first of two goals on a rebound in front of Ullmark. The Lightning then cut the deficit to one goal at 16:55 into the period with Tyler Johnson scoring by corralling a stretch pass and skating behind Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju before beating Ullmark.

Tampa Bay (21-13-4), which improved to 14-2 against Atlantic Division opponents, tied the score, 4-4, on Kevin Shattenkirk's shot from the slot with 13:40 remaining in regulation. The Sabres allowed the go-ahead goal with Killorn scoring on a centering pass from Pat Maroon less than two minutes later, and Buffalo lost when leading after two periods for the first time this season.

"We were playing well, obviously, a 4-1 lead," Eichel said. "We have momentum and then we (threw) the game away."

The Sabres had opportunities to tie the score. Their first of two third-period power plays included three shots sailing wide of the net, and Johansson's rebound shot was stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy's leg pad. Buffalo's second chance on the man-advantage included two blocked shots and another that went wide of the net.

The Lightning clinched the victory on Anthony Cirelli's empty-net goal with three seconds remaining in the third period. Buffalo allowed multiple power-play goals for a second straight game and its power play went 0 for 4, extending its scoring drought to 0-for-14 over the past five games.

The Sabres allowed only three shots on goal in the first period after holding the Boston Bruins to two in the first 20 minutes Sunday at TD Garden. Yet Krueger and his players walked away from both games with zero points.

"It’s tough, it’s frustrating, it’s never fun," Johansson said. "All the hard work we put, I think we come out here, guys are exhausted. We tried everything we can. It’s just it’s not going our way. It’s tough on us. We work hard for this. We do everything we can to get wins."

The meltdown followed an impressive stretch of play in which the Sabres offense seemed to experience a breakthrough. They had scored only seven goals over their previous five games and lost Jeff Skinner to an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup for the next three to four weeks.

Sheary broke the scoreless tie with 57 seconds remaining in the first period, and Johansson scored for the first time in 11 games on a wrist shot from near the right-wing boards for a 2-0 lead. Ondrej Palat trimmed Tampa Bay's deficit with a one-timer power-play goal, but Jimmy Vesey answered with a wrist shot from the right circle for a 3-1 Buffalo lead.

During the game's first half, the Sabres showed the sort of bravado and poise they lacked during the Lightning in the past. When Sergachev took a run at Eichel, McCabe immediately defended him by fighting the Tampa Bay defenseman.

Less than two minutes later, Eichel scored a highlight-reel goal in which he stickhandled around Shattenkirk for a 4-1 lead with 11:04 remaining in the second period.

“I think we were just simple in our game," Sheary said. "I mean, it sounds cliché, but we were just getting pucks behind them and going to work, and I think with the group we have in here, we have a lot of hardworking guys and gritty guys and that’s where our game’s our best. I think we started turning the puck over and not getting it deep, and I think that led to their transition.”

Krueger doesn't have much time to make corrections. The Sabres host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, followed by the Florida Panthers on Saturday. He and Sheary emphasized the importance of focusing on all that went well against Tampa Bay.

However, the Sabres may have trouble overcoming the sting of this collapse.

"I think more than anything it’s building experience as a group together and speaking openly about these processes that are happening and not shying away from what went wrong here," Krueger said. "Being brutally honest with each other, putting everything on the table, and then regrouping with the lessons and being better the next time it comes around."