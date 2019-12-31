The Wraparound: Lightning 6, Sabres 4

The crowd inside KeyBank Center roared at the sight of Jack Eichel scoring one of his signature goals, a remarkable individual effort in which he stickhandled around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

Conor Sheary, Marcus Johansson and Jimmy Vesey provided secondary scoring, and the Buffalo Sabres stood up to the Lightning when Jake McCabe fought Mikhail Sergachev.

Yet Tampa Bay roared back from a three-goal deficit to defeat Buffalo, 6-4, on Tuesday night. The Sabres (17-17-7) were 14-0 when leading after two periods, and they have lost seven of their last eight games. Tampa Bay (21-13-4), meanwhile, improved to 14-2 against Atlantic Division opponents and has won seven straight against Buffalo.

Alex Killorn scored his second goal of the game with 11:52 remaining in regulation to give the Lightning a 5-4 lead, and Anthony Cirelli added an empty-net goal.

"We definitely came out and played the game we wanted to play," Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said. "It’s a story of two halves where that first half was very disciplined and we didn’t give up much. ... We took away the space Tampa likes to have and the last 26, 27 minutes were just unacceptable."

McCabe fought Sergachev as retaliation for the Lightning defenseman hitting Eichel along the boards. In addition to the fighting major, McCabe received a two-minute minor and a 10-minute game misconduct. One minute, 22 seconds later, Eichel scored his 25th goal of the season. However, the Sabres struggled to contain the Lightning's power play, which scored twice in the second period.

Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson and Shattenkirk scored for Tampa Bay. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves for the Sabres.

"It’s tough, it’s frustrating, it’s never fun," Johansson said. :All the hard work we put, I think we come out here, guys are exhausted. We tried everything we can. It’s just it’s not going on our way. It’s tough on us. We work hard for this. We do everything we can to get wins. When they slip away, it’s frustrating and it’s tough. We just got to learn from it and put it behind us and get back to how we started the game, keep building off that."

Five: The Sabres have held the Lightning and Boston Bruins to a total of five shots on goal in the first period over the past two games. Tampa Bay had only three in the first 20 minutes Tuesday, and its best opportunity came when Cedric Paquette missed the wide-open net on a shot from the right-wing circle.

Killorn and Brayden Point each hit the post during the Lightning's first-period power play.

Chances aplenty: The first period was one of the Sabres' finest stretches of play since their 3-2 win over Los Angeles on Dec. 21. Sam Reinhart nearly scored one minute into the game on a backhanded centering pass from Johan Larsson, Eichel missed the open net on a pass from Reinhart and Vesey had a scoring chance from the slot.

Opening salvo: The Sabres finally broke through with 56.9 seconds remaining when Sheary scored his third goal in 30 games by one-timing a cross-ice pass from Curtis Lazar, who intercepted the puck at Tampa Bay's blue line. The Lightning had a plus-15 goal differential in the first period, and the Sabres entered Tuesday 6-1-1 when leading after the first period.

Drought ends: Johansson gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at 2:20 into the second period on a shot from near the right-wing boards that went over goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy's blocker. The goal was Johansson's first in 11 games and second in 25 games.

Breakdown: After taking consecutive penalties in the second period, the Sabres had another special teams breakdown when Palat scored on a one-timer with 13 minutes remaining. The goal came shortly after Ullmark made a highlight-reel stick save on Steven Stamkos.

Pouring on: Vesey pushed the lead to 3-1 with 11:48 remaining in the second period on a shot from the right-wing circle for his fifth goal of the season and first in eight games. With his goal and two assists, Sheary tied his career high by recording his fifth career three-point game and first since March 1, 2019.

Additionally, Johansson had his first multipoint game since Oct. 19, when he had a goal and an assist against San Jose.

Night of firsts: Eichel scored the first shorthanded goal of his career at 9:56 into the second period when he stickhandled around Shattenkirk and beat Vasilevskiy with a backhanded shot for a 4-1 lead.

The goal was Eichel's 25th of the season, three off the career-high 28 he scored in 77 games last season.

Not-so-special teams: The Sabres allowed their second power-play goal of the second period when Killorn capitalized on his own rebound with 6:03 remaining to cut Buffalo's lead to 4-2. The Sabres have allowed multiple power-play goals in consecutive games.

The Sabres went 0-for-4 on the power play and are amid an 0-for-14 slump.

"Same story; nothing new," Eichel said of the special teams struggles. "You guys saw it. ... Our PK has been great. It’s not the PK at this point. It’s the power play, so we have to find a way to change that."

Momentum swing: The Lightning drew within one at 16:55 into the second period when Johnson sneaked behind Henri Jokiharju and scored on Ullmark to make it 4-3. The Sabres were outshot, 15-9, in the second, but they entered Tuesday 14-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Tough break: Shattenkirk tied the score, 4-4, with 13:40 remaining in regulation when his shot from the slot ricocheted off Johansson's skate and in the net.

Meltdown: Killorn scored the go-ahead goal from the slot on a centering pass from Pat Maroon.

Debut: Forward Dalton Smith made his NHL debut for the Sabres after signing a one-way contract with the team Monday. He played only 1:26 and received a two-minute penalty for roughing.

Lineup: Defensemen Zach Bogosian and Colin Miller, and forward Evan Rodrigues were the Sabres' healthy scratches. Defensemen Jan Rutta and Braydon Coburn were scratched for Tampa Bay.

Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Wednesday in preparation for their game Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers in KeyBank Center.