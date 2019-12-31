Blowing a three-goal lead at home to your arch nemesis was an oddly absurd way to end the biggest pile-of-garbage decade in Sabres history.

It wasn't much of a Happy New Year for the Sabres after Tuesday's collapse against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a 6-4 disaster in KeyBank Center that makes you wonder how long into 2020 it might linger.

Now that we can finally put the 2010s mercifully in the rear-view mirror, here's a little tic-tac-toe passing through my brain on the final night before we hit the new Roaring '20s.

(At least, you'd hope it would be roaring compared to the way the decade before it went).

• Veterans on $9 million free agent contracts can't do the kind of things Marcus Johansson did in this game. Sure, he scored a goal to stake the Sabres to their three-goal lead. But a bad pass and a even worse hooking penalty in the offensive zone ended a second-period power play where a 5-1 lead was in the offing with a goal.

Instead, the Lightning got a power-play goal from Alex Killorn to breathe life back into their game and the Sabres spent the rest of the night on their heels. Johansson brought up his mistakes unprompted afterward.

"It's tough on everyone. I thought we played well in the first 25 minutes of the game and earned ourselves the position that we were in," Johansson said. "Then we kind of did it to ourselves tonight. It's just tough to swallow right now."

Johansson has played in 94 playoff games in his career, including 22 last spring for Boston on the road to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final. He knows how to win. What's this team missing?

"It's details. It's when you're up 4-1 or 4-2 or 4-3 or whatever it is, it's just keep playing the right way," he said. "You can't sit back too much and be scared of playing. You can't start thinking you can do whatever you want because you're leading. You've just got to find ways to win. Get that winning mentality."

• Coach Ralph Krueger called the loss unacceptable. He didn't let Johansson off the hook either.

"That penalty definitely did it, shifted the momentum," he said. "We all know how dangerous Tampa Bay is. We never expected the game to be over at 4-1.

It was a change of momentum against a very dangerous team but we are to blame. We gave them more than they actually took."

• The Sabres went 29-43-11 in calendar year 2019, finishing last season 12-26-4 and opening this one 17-17-7. That's a 68-point pace for an 82-game season. That's lottery land. Most of these players aren't good enough. That's GM Jason Botterill's issue to try to fix. Again. How many more chances does he get?

• You would guess Evan Rodrigues was less than thrilled to lose his spot in the lineup to career minor leaguer Dalton Smith. Less than two hours before faceoff, TSN's Darren Dreger tweeted that the goal-less Rodrigues wants a trade.

Can't imagine there's much of a market for a guy with no goals in 24 games this season. Not to mention no goals in 32 games and one goal in 51 dating to last season. What kind of PR wizardy would need to take place to sell that kind of deal to a new fan base?

• So Rodrigues and Zach Bogosian have both gone public looking for their exit ticket through Dreger, ostensibly from their agents reaching out to TSN. Bogosian still has some value to the Sabres and likely to some other clubs.

Rodrigues should be put on waivers Wednesday and told to go to Rochester. At this point, he's an AHL player anyway and the Sabres can save a little bit of his $2 million salary.

Botterill can send a message to his club by doing that and can send the word to agents they should zip it, too. Botterill overplayed his hand all summer and now he's stuck trying to upgrade this roster. Bad spot.

• A lot of time and energy was spent talking to and about Smith on Monday. It turns out the Rochester tough guy played a whole four shifts totaling 86 seconds and got into a one near-scrap with Luke Schenn that the linesmen interrupted.

Still, it was a clear message to his own team from Botterill about what went on in previous meetings with Tampa. If you guys aren't going to protect your own, I'll bring someone else in to do it. Message received.

When Jack Eichel took a hard hit from Mikhail Sergachev – which it should be noted was a clean one – Jake McCabe was there to answer and engage. He probably lost the fight but sent a surge of energy through the building and his team. It's what needed to happen when Vladimir Sobotka went down in Sweden and when Rasmus Dahlin went down last month in Tampa.

"One of the best teammates you'll come across," Eichel said of McCabe. "He's a character guy who brings grit, work ethic. You can't say enough good things about him. It's a big fight. Obviously we used the momentum to score a goal. It's too bad we couldn't keep it."

• Very strange to see the Sabres become a completely streaky team. They

opened the season with a 9-2-2 mark through October. They followed that by going 1-7-1 as injuries ravaged the forward group. They recovered to go 6-2-3 as Eichel exploded on the bulk of his point streak. Now they're 1-6-1 again.

• That's 12 straight wins in the Atlantic Division for the Lightning, 10 of them in regulation. That's a remarkable string of success in four points games. Tampa Bay is 14-2 in its division this season -- but just 7-11-4 outside it. Weird.

• The key play on Conor Sheary's first-period goal was made by Curtis Lazar speeding off the bench up the gut of the ice to intercept an ill-advised pass by Tampa Bay veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh. Lazar fed Sheary and the puck was in the net.

Lazar makes two or three very alert and very noticeable plays every night. Exactly what guys like Rodrigues don't do. Should have made the team out of training camp. With apologies to the good folks in Rochester, Lazar isn't going anywhere now.