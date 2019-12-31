Another Voice: Proposal threatens federal disability benefits for millions

By Jeffrey Freedman

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

It was 1948 when Winston Churchill made that quotation from philosopher George Santayana famous. America seems to have a very short memory. In the 1980s, Ronald Reagan implemented a cutback on Social Security Disability (SSD) that resulted in 200,000 people losing their benefits and the deaths of thousands of beneficiaries, including several by suicide.

In spite of the fact Reagan’s action was reversed after a public outcry, the current administration in Washington wants to implement a similar regulation that would result in millions of SSD and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries having to prove their eligibility for benefits more frequently. The United States’ disability eligibility requirements are already stricter than any country in the developed world. More than half of applicants are denied.

Government officials often refer to Social Security as an “entitlement” program. In reality, it is an insurance program.

Every worker in the U.S. pays into Social Security through their paycheck. In return they are insured against loss of income when they reach old age, are disabled and can no longer work, or become surviving dependents of a worker who has died.

The administration wants to require millions of SSD and SSI recipients to undergo frequent reviews for eligibility by adding a category for those who have permanent impairments called “medical improvement likely.” Currently, there are three categories: medical improvement not expected, medical improvement expected and medical improvement possible.

This proposed new category, medical improvement likely, would affect 4.4 million beneficiaries, many of whom are children or are Step 5 beneficiaries, aged 50 to 65 years old, who are too impaired to work and often have no other source of income.

Think about that – individuals in poor health over the age of 50 do not improve as they age, they deteriorate, especially when they are living below the poverty line (SSD benefits average $1,200 per month).

Subjecting SSD and SSI recipients to more frequent reviews is an attack on the most vulnerable members of our society in the same way cutting food stamps and similar programs attacks them.

The Social Security Administration is collecting comments until Jan. 31. Let them and our elected officials know we are opposed to this plan by calling or writing them. Public outcry and action by Congress is what is needed to defeat this proposal.

Jeffrey Freedman, managing attorney of Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys, is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.