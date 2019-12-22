Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 1.

ALDEN

• 967 Two Rod Road, Caitlyn Sharp to Denise M. Everett; James A. Everett, $241,000.

AMHERST

• 26 Saratoga Road, Elise Torre; Joseph J. Torre to Kara Lynn Handzlik; Mark Handzlik, $478,000.

• 14 Fox Hunt Lane, Melanie Meyers; Nathan Spisak to Anne L. Pritchard; John D. Pritchard, $435,000.

• 57 Sable Run, Frances A. Sheeran; Joseph M. Sheeran to Andrew Paul Faber; Paul J. Faber; Shannon Elizabeth Faber, $430,000.

• 153 Avalon Meadows Lane, Avalon Meadows LLC to David Kaplan; Lisa M. Viscome, $428,295.

• 27 Tudor Court, Justine A. Krawczyk to Frances L. Knab; Robert J. Knab, $418,000.

• 2 Sherrelwood Court, Christine R. Cornwell to John Corrao; Sarah Corrao, $375,000.

• 176 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jacqueline M. Buchanan; Kevin M. Buchanan, $371,206.

• 1061 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Straight Property LLC to J Tran Property LLC, $360,000.

• 211 Ruski, Tamar Levinsky to John T. Gavigan; Nicole A. Gavigan, $350,000.

• 145 San Fernando Lane, Lisa M. Viscome to Megan L. Minervini; Scott Minervini, $343,000.

• 289 Countryside Lane, Susan E. Muffoletto to Claire C. Farszmil; Neil R. Farszmil, $331,600.

• 65 Bramble Road, Donald D. Schara; Robin W. Schara to Shawna Gentner; Timothy Gentner, $320,000.

• 19 Countryside Court, Matthew Dunford; Samantha Dunford to Nicole Giambrone, $290,000.

• 59 Berryman Drive, Lois H. Merritt; Lois Howard Merritt to Lauren M. Adornetto; Steven P. Przybyla, $289,900.

• 186 Amherstdale Road, Barbara A. Ganson; Robert J. Ganson to Alyssa Giambra; Chris Giambra, $285,000.

• 59 Moorfields Court, Edward W. Sherman Jr.; Loraine B. Sherman to Chelsey M. Barter; Nicholas C. Barter, $270,000.

• 23 Garnet Road, Timothy J. Waterman to Jeffrey Renzoni, $255,000.

• 46 South Drive, Michael Skalski to Scott W. Morris, $240,000.

• 70 Brookpark Drive, Anthony Reitler; Janell Villa to Christopher Witter; Peggy Witter, $237,000.

• 252 Sunrise Boulevard, Jill B. Nieman to Carolyn Kiddy; Jonathan Kiddy, $235,000.

• 572 Capen Boulevard, Cory Pause to Chandra Lagun; Dev Lagun, $225,720.

• 376 Vine Lane, Chalsey A. Higgs; Michael D. Higgs to Kersis A. Velez, $222,500.

• 251 Siegfried Drive, Christine L. Ductor; Ductor G. Robert to John Vincent Kowalski; Megan Elizabeth Kowalski, $216,000.

• 185 North French Road, Laura A. Graham; Thomas E. Izard; Deborah M. Rideout to Paul D. Michalski, $214,512.

• 22 Hillside Drive, Kevin Donnelly to Diane M. Matteucci, $195,000.

• 56 Bramblewood Lane, Susan J. Benatovich to Alba Guidos; Rafael Guidos, $190,000.

• 28 Jordan Road, Lucetta M. Ashbacher to Mark Ashbacher, $180,000.

• 107 Lamont Drive, Arnold B. Brobak; Linda Ann Brobak to Elizabeth M. Brion; Steve A. Sturm, $175,000.

• 294 Pepper Tree Drive, Andrew J. Coney to Dimario D. Bell Sr., $170,000.

• 178 Margaret Road, Jonathan R. Kiddy; Carolyn E. Roy to Bethany Krahling; Krahling Robert Michael Jr, $164,200.

• 418 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Nii A. Sowah to Reginold Mohamed, $150,000.

• 14 Keph Dr Unit 1, Janet A. Schachner; Janet Schachner to Joanne P. Rich, $140,000.

• 1208 Charlesgate Circle, Sheila R. Johnston to Janine M. Osswald, $129,900.

• 11 Keph Dr Unit 6, Joanne M. Rich; Samuel P. Rich Jr. to Terry A. Battaglia, $129,000.

• 48 Carmen Road, Daniel Glushefski to Admaa Alqaisi, $120,000.

• 226 Coronation Drive, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Lmb Capital Inc, $120,000.

• 93 Buckeye Road, Shelina Siu to Andrew J. Terhaar, $108,093.

• 858 Klein Road, Sonia Cravatta; Sonia S. Cravatta Jr.; Anne E. Joynt; Sonia Solorzano to House Numbers Inc, $102,500.

• 150 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 159 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 42 Beehunter Ct Unit A, Cynthia W. Ebsary to Lauren M. Bull, $55,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 859 Oakwood Ave., Anne M. Leary; Daniel A. Leary III to Amy Gates; Michael A. Gates, $900,000.

• 27 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Adrian J. Block; Annmarie W. Block, $712,658.

• 38 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michelle Susan Baker; Robert A. Baker Jr., $560,088.

• 13 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Margo D. Rosato, $435,523.

• 85 Ruskin Road, Ralph A Woodard Inter Vivos Trust 050316 Tr to Ilse R. Ramsey; Thomas H. Ramsey, $425,000.

• 277 Main St., Patricia J. Schneider; Richard J. Schneider to Jay Hennig; Katharina Hennig, $315,000.

• 1966 Reading Road, Lawrence W. Wisz to Nez Holdings LLC, $117,500.

• 2194 Grover Road, Julie B. Molenda; Thomas A. Molenda to Caitlyn Wild; Eric Wild, $49,999.

BLASDELL

• 3868 South Park Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Todd Czarcinski, $30,000.

BOSTON

• 7889 Hywood Drive, John C. Moore Sr. to Timothy E. Schosek, $192,000.

• 7050 Boston Cross, Dean Ballowe; Dean R. Ballowe to Lucas D. Ballowe, $105,000.

• 6449 Willow Drive, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to 6449 Willow Lc, $95,000.

BUFFALO

• 214 Allen, Lcb Capital LLC to 84 Mariner LLC, $875,000.

• 63 Hallam, Mary L. Nowakowski; William E. Nowakowski to Anne M. Leary; Daniel A. Leary III, $775,000.

• 143 Woodbridge, Kara Handzlik; Mark Handzlik to Ryan T. Gill, $670,000.

• 56 Trinity, Sinatra&company Redevelopment LLC to 147 West Tupper LLC, $505,000.

• 771 Lafayette Ave., Herman E. Trotter Jr.; Rosa Whetzle Trotter to Sharon C. Levite, $450,000.

• 1839 Seneca, Sterling Associates LLC to Trl Energy Solutions Inc, $325,000.

• 76 Trinity Place, Brick Wall Development Inc to Jamie W. Cheever; Michael D. Chinchar, $310,000.

• 937 Amherst St., Mary E. Yoviene to Noha Elnakib, $257,500.

• 1697 Seneca St., Buffalo Seneca St. LLC to 1697 Seneca St. LLC, $250,000.

• 1701 Seneca St., Eric L. Fenar; Kathryn K. Fenar to 1697 Seneca St. LLC, $250,000.

• 233 Richmond, Joseph P. Gagliardo to Molly E. Cahill, $247,500.

• 93 Wellington, Dennis Locurto; Joan M. Locurto to Chetta Kathleen Therese Feroleto, $239,900.

• 250 Pennsylvania, 250 Penn St. LLC to Brian M. Gucwa, $235,999.

• 102 Florence, Joseph J. Popiolkowski; Pamela J. Popiolkowski to Emily Purcell; William H. Purcell, $219,000.

• 22 Greenwood, Grace Friel to David Benjamin; Danielle M. Prester, $216,000.

• 22 Carmel, Lilia S. Rivera to Stephanie L. Rivera, $210,000.

• 29 Traymore, Anthony S. Zambito to Kara Zambito, $190,000.

• 194 University, Karen M. Calaiacovo to Jannet Harkins, $186,588.

• 274 Taunton, Patricia A. Rehberg; Patricia A Herberg Irrevocable Trust Tr to Christine Elizabeth Zirnheld; Edward Steven Zirnheld, $182,000.

• 15 Englewood, Derwald Family Trust Tr to Arjun Naik, $167,000.

• 15 Baynes Ave., Anthony P. Muffoletto; Anthony W. Muffoletto to Peter A. Johnson, $166,500.

• 166 Congress, Ohma Lin to Matsa La, $159,000.

• 86 19th St., Ha Nguyen; Son Thanh Nguyen; Thanh T. Nguyen to Ka Mar, $150,000.

• 274 Roesch, Daniel J. Griggs; Jennifer L. Griggs to Hager A. Debas; Samson H. Michael, $150,000.

• 29 Portland, Dana Rae Logrippo; Francine R. Shea; Michael L. Shea to Katelyn Faas, $149,900.

• 158 Aldrich Place, Carol Ann Schweitzer; Charles B. Schweitzer to Angelique Armprester, $149,000.

• 44 Heath, Balakumar V. Emmanuel to War Chest LLC, $148,900.

• 354 Beard Ave., Edward Franz to Lynda Maywalt; Michael F. Maywalt Sr., $140,000.

• 257 Ludington, Renee Ferraraccio; Vincent Ferraraccio Jr. to Syed H. Rahel, $140,000.

• 580 Dorrance, Lynne Lowery; Marie Mancini; Conchita M. Pasier; Edward J. Pasier; Glenn Pasier; John Pasier; Mark Pasier; Paul Pasier to Jeremy Patrick Harroun, $136,000.

• 64 Campbell, Robin Calabrese to Benjamin Jared Brown, $135,000.

• 556 Crescent Ave., Maisha Drayton; Trevor Drayton to 556 Crescent LLC, $135,000.

• 135 Kay, 716 Estates LLC to Charles Lecounte, $125,000.

• 202 Weiss, 1832 Clinton Realty LLC to Achuchu Kottu, $125,000.

• 299 Fargo, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Lmb Capital Inc, $123,000.

• 75 Olcott Ave., Susan M. Ruhland to Cindy Knooihuizen; David Knooihuizen, $122,248.

• 206 Geary, Joan M. Gill to Amerlindia Lebron, $119,900.

• 51 Prairie Ave., Jason Bailey; Lindsey Bailey to Kerry Q. Battenfeld, $115,000.

• 1221 Lovejoy, Hol Property Management Inc to Carousel Development Corporation, $115,000.

• 132 Hinman, Ann Marie Mclellan; Harold M. Mclellan to Joseph P. Aiello; Susan B. Aiello, $110,000.

• 12 Cleveburn Place, Linda J. Marsh; Arthur J. Ziller to Katherine G. Howard; Benjamin M. Ziller, $99,975.

• 149 Davey, Wolcott Development LLC to Yvonna M. Mitchell, $99,900.

• 139 Howell St., Lisa D. Menchetti to Rc Connolly Holdings LLC, $92,000.

• 118 Hewitt Ave., Mohammad Nasir to Jeffrey David Owens; Nicole Lynn Owens, $86,190.

• 202 Delavan East, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Cram Castle LLC, $80,000.

• 220 Davidson, Archie B. Galloway III; Charlene Galloway; Tydus Jessica Lynn Marie to Miah Mohammed A H; Parvin Miah, $80,000.

• 3267 Bailey Ave., Marvin L. Panepento to Safwan Corporation, $77,000.

• 122 Roma Ave., Zemcc United LLC to Jeffrey David Owens; Nicole Lynn Owens, $76,500.

• 107 Weyand Ave., Michael L. Webster Jr.; Sarah L. Webster to Joelle Bence, $75,000.

• 218 Laurel, Ababil Property Management Corp to Kaniz Fatema; Md Rokan Uddin, $75,000.

• 144 Hamilton, Ralph M. Thomas to Elisabeth M. Lanier, $75,000.

• 490 East Amherst, Cathy L. Woodruff to Mohammed Alam; Naznin Alam, $75,000.

• 34 Ogden North, Gina R. Reusch; John J. Reusch to B&l Realty Holdings LLC, $70,000.

• 80 Remington Place, Rapid Heating&cooling Inc to Standing Buffalo Enterprises LLC, $65,000.

• 493 Wyoming, Catherine Mcqueen; Sandy Mcqueen to Travis Oquinn, $63,000.

• 159 Heath, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Rfs Homes LLC, $62,000.

• 336 Lisbon Ave., Michael A. Heflin to Fatama Akter; Mohammed Nabi, $60,000.

• 439 Woodside, Ronald B. Grover to Patricia Grover, $60,000.

• 81 Pembroke, Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC to Mohammed Kabir, $57,000.

• 55 Kirkover, Paul Basil Szlapak to Jason Shotwell, $56,500.

• 25 Millicent Ave., 25 Bid LLC to Faruk Ahamed, $55,250.

• 198-200 Kay, Jennifer A. Jones; Michael C. Jones to 716 Estates LLC, $55,000.

• 279 Davidson, Jennifer A. Jones; Michael C. Jones to 716 Estates LLC, $55,000.

• 202-204 Kay, Jennifer A. Jones; Michael C. Jones to 716 Estates LLC, $55,000.

• 116 Aburn Ave., Ramon Laureano Vazquez to Abdulrahman A. Aweis, $55,000.

• 233 Sprenger Ave., Md Zakir Hossain to Menaj Corporation, $49,436.

• 327 Herman St., Maria Islam to Mb Moshiul Karim, $49,000.

• 37 Midway, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Mehedi Hasan, $47,000.

• 247 Hutchinson, Darren Workman to M&t Rainbow Realty Corp, $45,000.

• 83 Grimes, Earl T. Somma; Muriel S. Somma to Mohammed Jamal, $42,000.

• 100 Zittel, Deborah Curtin; James P. Curtin to Fkc 2 LLC, $40,000.

• 195 Stevens St., Mahbuba A. Beauty to Syed S. Rahman, $40,000.

• 701 Genesee St., Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corporation to Mount Aaron Village Housing Development Fund Corporation, $38,000.

• 109 Viaduct Elk, T&t Innovations Inc to Eric Aviles, $33,700.

• 199 Hertel Ave., Linda Anello; Joan M. Mccarthy to Jacob Mikula, $32,500.

• 298 Jewett Ave., Rahman Properties Management Inc to Lima Akter; Shamim Ali, $30,000.

• 20 Garden, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to 20 Garden Trust, $22,000.

• 993 Smith, Latifa Williams to Tiger Development Group LLC, $17,000.

• 1022 Kensington, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Yes Buffalo Property Corp, $12,000.

• 548 Fargo, Esther Martinez; Pedro Martinez; Richard Martinez to 716 Estates LLC, $10,000.

• 67 Lang, Nf Management LLC to Muazzam Akram, $10,000.

• 84 Wohlers, Nf Management LLC to Muazzam Akram, $10,000.

• 24 Titus Ave., Khalid Islam to Md Salekh Hussain, $8,000.

• 288 Crowley, Jean M. Munson; Robert E. Munson Sr. to Faris Holdings LLC, $7,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 400 Pfohl Road, Cheektowaga Concrete LLC to Cranesville Block Co Inc, $500,000.

• 4587 Broadway St., Walter Kolkiewicz to Madison Manor Services LLC, $275,000.

• 86 Lou Drive, Danielle M. Fasciana-Migliaccio; Kevin J. Helfer Jr. to Thomas S. Hiller; Stephanie Malicki, $220,000.

• 84-86 Freemont Ave., Donald J. Stoessel to Richard Joseph Willis, $200,000.

• 498 Roycroft Boulevard, Frank Grgurich to Daniel P. Sirica Jr.; Jillian M. Sirica, $185,000.

• 103 Temple Drive, Donald Weber Hale; Lorraine Hale to Kathleen J Lorenz Revocable Trust Tr, $172,500.

• 82 Bory Drive, Tara A. Fessler; Ryan V. Swan to Rachel L. Bracikowski; Patrick J. Smith, $170,072.

• 342 Argus Drive, Dorothy Widmaier; Richard Widmaier to Sandra L. Landen; Scott Landen, $150,000.

• 1221 Borden Road, James J. Flannery; Stephanie Malicki to Traci H. Hiller, $143,000.

• 25 St Lucian Court, Joshua Curtis Meints; Katelynn Maria Meints to Tyler J. White, $139,000.

• 172 Aris Ave., Ashlee A. Holiday; Ashlee A. Holliday; Justin P. Jasinski to Zahera Begum, $135,500.

• 91 Laurentian Drive, Eric J. Campanella to Stephanie Paluch; Joseph T. Paradowski, $135,000.

• 102 Alaska St., Marcie L. Ulicki to Carlos J. Maldonado, $134,500.

• 105 Hedwig, Ym Property Group LLC to Gazi Rahman, $130,000.

• 108 Iroquois Ave., Kelly S. Schlesinger to Anna J. Jank, $126,500.

• 115 University Ave., Elaine C. Janik; Dennis J. Przewozny; Gary M. Przewozny to Caitlin Powers, $119,900.

• 61 Joanne Lane, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Christopher F. Weber; Diane A. Weber, $94,000.

• 160 Kokomo St., 160 Kokomo LLC to Tonawanda Creek LLC, $90,000.

• 73 Westchester Drive, Joseph P. Kaier; Patricia E. Kaier; Paul T. Kaier; Carol M. Powers to Gerald Hood, $85,000.

• 142 Ivanhoe Road, Jennifer M. Anderson to Abdul Gafur; Fahmida Yasmin, $84,000.

• 243 Halstead Ave., Joseph Hitchcock to Ronald P. Murray Jr., $78,000.

• 287 Merrymont Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Lmb Capital Inc, $72,000.

• 1740 Kensington Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Ab&ah Business LLC, $70,000.

• 46 Vanderbilt Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Happliarino Properties LLC, $67,000.

• 50 Main St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Balbir Kaur; Ajaypal Singh; Daya Singh; Harinder Singh, $51,000.

• 227 Crocker St., M&t Bank to Ronald Canestro; Canestro Rose Marie B, $49,000.

• 59 Crane, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Balbir Kaur; Ajaypal Singh; Daya Singh; Harinder Singh, $46,000.

• 97 Charles St., David J. Darnley to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $45,000.

• 59 Burlington, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Kris A. Mentowski; Carl Mrozek, $41,000.

• 20 Lehigh St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Waqas Nazar, $32,000.

• 42 Lindbergh Court, Alyssa M. Chayban; Danny Chayban to Plantation Homes LLC, $16,776.

• 3890 Broadway, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Balbir Kaur; Ajaypal Singh; Daya Singh; Harinder Singh, $14,000.

CLARENCE

• 5330 Holly Glen Court, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Ashley C. Brazell; Douglas R. Brazell, $717,418.

• 5397 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Catherine A. Warunek; Stephen P. Warunek, $584,224.

• 4891 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominiuum Development LLC to Maryanne Mckendry, $469,000.

• 5362 Briannas Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amy L. Wlosinski; Peter J. Wlosinski, $432,058.

• 9261 Kristina Circle, Jason Hendricks; Jennifer Hendricks to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $429,000.

• 9261 Kristina Circle, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Kristi S. Giordano; Matthew J. Giordano, $429,000.

• 5399 Briannas Nook, Natalae Building Corp to Remla Parthasarathy, $420,000.

• 8578 The Meadows South, Nancy J Maxwell Irrevocable Trust 070916 Tr to Jason R. Downing; Marissa Downing, $385,000.

• 7860 Northfield Road, Marie Shattuck to Mary Therese Chapin; Chapin V. Thomas, $358,500.

• 5095 Hillcrest Drive, Rosalie J. Siracuse; Rosalie J. Siragusa to Ann Jedrzejek; Anthony Siracuse; Christopher Siracuse; Russell Siracuse; Louise Smith, $175,000.

• 4884 Ransom Road, Stephen A. Panaro to Emily Detine, $152,000.

• 9824 Longleaf Trl, Sg Clarence LLC to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $139,500.

• 9824 Longleaf Trl, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Christine M. Bluhm; Zachary T. Bluhm, $139,500.

• 4370 Barton Road, Audrey H. Casper; Donald C. Casper to Laurence W. Graves; Leeann Graves, $138,000.

COLDEN

• 9356 State Road, Mary Jane Gaffney to Lilienthal Jessica M H; Kelly L. Lilienthal, $159,900.

COLLINS

• 11997 Sisson Hwy, Ronald N. Gier to Keith Gabel, $275,000.

• 7729 Lewis Road, Jeffrey J. Schwab to Michelle Wielgosz, $205,000.

• 2352 Mildred St., Ann Marie Lommer to Eric M. Hughes, $54,000.

CONCORD

• 13213 Belscher Road, Ladonna M. Snyder to Nathan R. Murtiff, $87,000.

EDEN

• 2027 Eden Evans Ctr Road, Lionel Est Curtis; Curtis Lionel J Est to James M. Lunge; Sally A. Lunge, $350,000.

• 3125 Weller Drive, Kurt T. Meyer to Frank H. Weidright, $187,500.

• 2664 Erie St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to 2664 Erie LLC, $13,000.

ELMA

• 160 King Road, Cody M. Groth to Julie Rose Doud; Liam Thomas Doud, $266,000.

• 6900 Clinton St., Richard R. Mazuca to David G. Stilwell, $192,000.

• 80 Woodside Drive, Barbara Greeley; Mary Elizabeth Greeley; Lori A. Rafferty; Lori Ann Rafferty; Kimberly Marie Rosendahl; Mary Elizabeth Schultz to Mallori A. Ochterski, $184,000.

• 7681 Clinton St., Susan M. Rzasa; Linda M. Zaborowski to Steven P. Rzasa; Susan M. Rzasa, $9,000.

EVANS

• 7237 Sweetland Road, Van Remmen Jeanne M; Van Remmen Robert J Jr to Randal J. Notarnicola, $158,500.

• 377 Roat Drive, Svetlana Gyourova to Gabrielle A. Mattina; Jeremy Wells, $145,000.

• 6857 Wellington Drive, Charlotte M. Comstock; Charlotte Marie Comstock; Lowell E. Comstock to Ashley M. Garrasi, $139,900.

• 745 Beach Road, On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC to Kelsey M. Mckeown, $121,794.

• 634 Hickory Road, Joyce M. Jenkins; Myron Jenkins to Robert H. Hirsch III; Susan Hirsch, $77,500.

• 9723 Lenox St., John Pregitzer to On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC, $60,000.

• 1441 Independence Drive, Lynn R. Stoessel to Randall J. Fisher; Sandra J. Fisher, $58,000.

• 464 Poplar Ave., Daniel R. Glashauser; Lorraine P. Glashauser to Clifford C. Gengler; Karen E. Gengler, $55,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 883 North Colony Road, Andrew P. Kristich to Karen Ensminger, $525,100.

• 184 Fairview, James R. Zilliox; Krista Zilliox to Albert M. Delvin; Jessica Devlin, $390,000.

• 162 Old Carriage House Road, Dawn M. Smith; Ronald D. Smith to Sarah L. Tulin; Sean M. Tulin, $385,000.

• 2296 East River Road, Janet Cumins to Jesse Jon Meyer; Malissa Lou Roedel, $339,999.

• 309 White Oak Lane, Dennis Badame; Janet Badame to Arthur H. Morth; Nancy Morth, $290,000.

• 65 Bluejay Lane, Vicki L. Brandon to Ryan P. Harding, $260,000.

• 2544 Stony Point Road, Patricia Neimann to Sarah M. Piechowicz; Jesse A. Popovice, $205,000.

• 1511 Staley Road, Alfred M. Lew; Dorothy B. Lew to Chelsea Hiscock; Jason Hiscock, $160,000.

• 3478 Sandy Beach Road, Charles A. Picone to Cody P. Calato; Kacey M. White, $127,000.

HAMBURG

• 5398 Old Lakeshore Road, Ruth H. Grundon to Michele H. Frech; Joanne Haefner, $636,513.

• 6767 Willow Ridge Drive, Katie Wager; Matthew Wager to Elissa Ann Brown; Kim Patrick Brown, $405,900.

• 5448 Columbia Ave., Marilyn Quatroche; Thomas J. Quatroche to Thomas Connors Erickson, $292,000.

• 2224 Hunters Hollow Lane, Michelle M. Rickard-Puleo to David Borne, $289,900.

• 4366 Kathaleen St., Holly A. Carpenter to Ashley N. Nans; Edward J. Nans, $285,000.

• 4193 Glenwillow Drive, Kenneth J. Gartler to Michael A. Palenski Jr.; Rachael E. Taggart, $228,000.

• 4025 Autumnway, George C. Calabrese; Mary Ellen Calabrese to Richard Carrow; Yvonne D. Carrow, $210,000.

• 3948 Tudor Place, Frank V. Potter to Michelle M. Rickard, $190,000.

• 5034 Stewart Parkway, Lmb Capital Inc to Jennifer A. Reitano, $160,000.

• 5107 Glendale Ave., Ashlie R. Lasker to Krista June Held, $157,000.

• 171 Chapel Glen, David A. Hoffner; Julia E. Hoffner to Brandi Renee Fitzgerald; Christopher Lee Fitzgerald, $133,000.

• 5790 Ainslee Lane, Christopher Geitter to Scott M. Thompson, $133,000.

• 4515 Oxford Terr, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Michael Marks, $8,000.

HOLLAND

• 13403 Ward Road, Laura M. Pruchnicki to Nathan M. Metzger, $165,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 69 Ludel Terrace, Horwitz Morris L Bkr Tr; Rojek Diane M Bkr Tr to Akram Ahmed Aldairi, $153,000.

• 69 Ludel Terrace, Eleanor Rojek to Nabeel S. Muthana, $153,000.

• 102 Pine St., Vicentr S. Torres to Meghan Arnold; Maxwell Milholland, $89,860.

• 42 Pine St., Fifth Third Bank to Tao Li, $70,100.

• 40 Willow St., Angelo C. Revezzo; Revezzo Pamela A F to Mary K. Craig, $61,480.

• 230 Warsaw St., Fgw II Corp to David Beres; Robert Sireika, $19,000.

• 230 Warsaw St., Nancy Machina to Fgw II Corp, $18,500.

LANCASTER

• 26 Saybrook Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to James P. Mazgajewski; Linda A. Mazgajewski, $546,685.

• 8 Ashwood Court, Kym R. Pundt; Mark R. Pundt to David T. Franckowiak; Jill C. Franckowiak, $475,000.

• 25 Saybrook Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Denise A. Nagle; Gerald A. Nagle, $471,805.

• 17 Stone Hedge Drive, Jeffrey M. Monaco; Kaitlin R. Monaco to Kimberly A. Lea, $342,000.

• 12 Schilling Court, Annette M. Pukalo; William J. Pukalo to Amy L. Barczykowski; Brian M. Barczykowski, $335,000.

• 42 Stream View Lane, David Franckowiak; Jill Franckowiak to Justin K. Zubricky; Laura C. Zubricky, $295,000.

• 46 Pheasant Run Lane, Allison White; Jason V. White to Paul T. Iannello Jr.; Kristen L. Sadowski, $280,046.

• 1 Denton Drive, Anne M. Seereiter to Anna M. Dilberto; Joseph J. Dilberto, $265,000.

• 75 Elm Place, Jeffrey M. Farrar to Christine Besecker; Ryan Besecker, $256,000.

• 25 Stutzman Road, Michael Kaufman; Michael C. Kaufman; Thomas Kaufman; Susan Kihl; Kathleen Sicherman to Joelle L. Wysocki; Steven C. Wysocki, $205,000.

• 33 Lombardy St., Joseph T. Mangold; Laurie J. Mangold to Christine N. Potratz, $174,900.

• 64 Gordon Ave., Jane M. Iszkiewicz; Thomas E. Iszkiewicz to Jason Terio, $168,000.

• 46 Olde Stone, Victoria Steck to Elizabeth A. Lorenz, $144,000.

• 17 Division St., Lori A. Skubis; William Skubis to Marjorie Dean, $79,500.

• 5285 Broadway St., Gary Bachowski to Dominique Emer; Ryan Emer, $65,000.

• 17 Sawyer Ave., Diane L. Natalzia; William R. Natalzia to Walter J. Dubois Jr.; William E. Galuszka, $40,000.

• 13 Sawyer Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Grace Rentals LLC, $27,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 7401 Sandhill Road, Margie R. Parks to Randall C. Briggs; Erin C. Mahardy, $214,000.

• 7816 Fletcher Road, John J. Olaf to John J. Olaf Jr., $82,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2021 Brant Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Lmb Capital Inc, $20,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 16 Hearthstone Terrace, Forbes Homes Inc to Katherine Elizabeth Pheils; Sean Christopher Pheils, $722,400.

• 209 Ashwood Lane, Craig T. Borden; Alisa J. Feller to Cartus Financial Corporation, $415,000.

• 209 Ashwood Lane, Cartus Financial Corporation to Stephen Dellasala; Rachel Figueroa, $415,000.

• 6775 Cole Road, Jane Burzynski; Jerry Burzynski to Anthony Stornelli; Paulette Stornelli, $357,000.

• 3325 Angle Road, Deborah M. Birkemeier; Kevin E. Birkemeier to Barbara C. King; Lawrence Harold King, $346,716.

• 77 Eaglebrook Drive, Cynthia E. Locklear; Eileen M. Locklear to Cascade Property Management LLC, $331,000.

• 89 Washington Ave., Dmd Builders LLC to Michael E. Drozdowski, $227,500.

• 56 Deacon Road, Seiler Properties LLC to Debra M. Sadowski, $152,000.

• 67 Burmon Drive, Bernice C. Prockton to Rachel E. Bach, $128,000.

SARDINIA

• 10230 Creek Road, Amy Church; Robert D. Church; David W. Polak to Raymond J. Hammer, $32,768.

SPRINGVILLE

• 58 North Buffalo St., Fop Holdings LLC to 56 Parkside LLC, $749,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 169 Niagara Shore Drive, Fisher Christine A Ka; Christine A. Kumor to James Vandegriff, $199,000.

• 60 Colonial Drive, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Michael J. Porter; Theresa A. Porter, $147,000.

• 66 Cranbrook Road, Carlos D. Naffziger-Brown to Shannon Danielle Kramp, $130,000.

• 93 Grant St., John D. Lemar Jr. to James Roy; Patrick R. Wagner, $129,000.

• 92 Syracuse St., Lucille M. Rowley to Carlos D. Naffziger-Brown, $127,000.

• 21 Hill Place, Jeffrey Dinardo to Christopher R. Notaro, $115,900.

• 128 Bouck St., Jennifer A. Romanini to Anthony S. Ackley, $84,000.

TONAWANDA

• 63 Ferndale Ave., Ann Marie Constantino; Patricia P. Galbo; Dorothy M. Polito; Audrey M. Rinaldo to Barbara Ann Catalano, $230,000.

• 75 Wardman Road, Joseph M. Less to Sarah E. Stanley, $228,000.

• 77 Princeton Boulevard, Philip B. Battaglia; Suzanne M. Battaglia to Leah N. Boyd; Stephen G. Boyd, $221,000.

• 170 Paradise Lane, Allison Mack; Peter D. Mack to Jemima Arthur-Kwallah; Kwaku Atakora Opoku, $205,000.

• 203 Paradise Lane, Lara Rose Horvatits; Adam Stephen Mojeski to Cathy L. Woodruff, $190,000.

• 352 Dexter Terrace, Jaime L. Warren to Christopher T. Covel, $185,000.

• 1671 Colvin Boulevard, Wnyrt LLC to Juanita Velez, $174,000.

• 110 Ferndale Ave., Matthew J. Tower to Daryl Miller; Paula Miller, $170,000.

• 57 Louvaine Drive, Mary E. Schneggenburger; Robert J. Schneggenburger to Alan R. Savage, $160,000.

• 78 Somerville Ave., Richard E. Vanderbrook; Ruth N. Vanderbrook to Alisa Camardo; Eldred M. Snyder, $160,000.

• 354 Westgate Road, Mark S. Adams to Connor D. Pilarski, $160,000.

• 187 Glendale Drive, Rose M. Anthon to Jacob A. Swartz, $159,900.

• 272 Hampton Parkway, Brook D. Andrews to Theresa M. Thompson, $156,900.

• 83 Ellwood Ave., Robert W. Mundier; Robert William Mundier to Renee A. Palcic; Thomas R. Palcic, $150,000.

• 91 Somerton Ave., Merrie May Hill to Christopher R. Young, $147,500.

• 1425 Military Road, Erb Co; Erb Company Inc to Rocco Casullo, $145,000.

• 81 Lincoln Boulevard, Charles F. Viggato; Gail L. Viggato; Jason C. Viggato; Jeffrey E. Viggato to Cynthia A. Andriaccio; Guy Andriaccio Jr., $141,000.

• 50 Gettysburg Ave., Olsen H. George; Henry G. Olsen; Henry George Olsen to Nathaniel J. Smith, $129,000.

• 735 Loretta St., Eleanor L. Then to Jenna N. Patterson, $126,735.

• 535 Wendel Ave., Christopher S. Conroy to Kaitlin E. Symula, $114,900.

• 537 Cornwall Ave., Anne Marie Dickson; Anthony J. Lana to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $111,200.

• 138 Byron Ave., Phyllis C. Pfeil to Keith Braun, $100,000.

• 174 Briarhurst Drive, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Queen City Visions LLC, $89,000.

• 702 Brighton Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Kenneth Myszka, $72,000.

• 70 Dupont Ave., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2007-Hei Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates See to James K. Roberts, $50,610.

WEST SENECA

• 55 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kelli A. Groves; Kevin R. Groves, $380,855.

• 30 Clearview Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Roger C. Evoniuk, $299,900.

• 37 Lillis Lane, Nancy L. Farrell; Elaine Ruszczyk to Ryan V. Swan; Tara A. Swan, $275,000.

• 143 Hemlock Drive, Kimberly A. Drew to Chelsea R. Rath; Joshua M. Rath, $238,000.

• 28 Laurelton Drive, Jeffrey J. Hock to Scott Ciura, $238,000.

• 68 Reynolds Road, James M. Hacker; Michelle A. Hacker to Nadia S. James; Toma M. James Sr., $237,000.

• 65 Carla Lane, Sarah C. Spoonley to Kimberly A. Drew, $202,500.

• 66 Greenbranch Road, Claudia A. Eckert to Gianfranco Giacchi; Molly Rose Giacchi, $200,000.

• 73 Cranwood Drive, Karl K. Koblich; Kathleen S. Koblich to Brian E. Cuthbert; Tracy M. Cuthbert, $200,000.

• 34 Arrowhead Drive, Stephen Dellasala to Zachary T. Boyd; Rachel Tronolone, $185,000.

• 3 In The Woods Lane, Candace A. Kaczor to Beljan E. Peter, $177,000.

• 3 Carla Lane, Sharon M. Ehlers to Kelly Henault, $172,000.

• 32 Orchard Ave., Martin Vukovich to Abigail A. Putnam; Adam Putnam, $170,000.

• 247 Main St., Mark R. Stetzko to Kyle G. Buscaglia; Kristen M. Harrigan, $159,000.

• 130 Westgate Boulevard, Lilienthal Jessica M H; Kelly L. Lilienthal to Janice Marie Heckt, $149,900.

• 34 Briarwood Drive, Daniel S. Schindler; Suzanne M. Schindler to Kathleen Lovett; Glenn Mckeever, $149,000.

• 78 Cherokee Drive, Cynthia L. Jarlenski; Robert L. Jarlenski to Brett Esch, $77,500.

• 115 Edson St., Barry W. Johnson; Mary E. Johnson to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $40,000.

• 3 Pinecourt North, Matthew W. Hamann; Maria C. Parker to Matthew W. Hamann, $7,500.