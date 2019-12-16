Two die in overnight fire in South Buffalo home with no smoke detectors

Firefighters searching through a burning apartment on the second floor of an Amber Street house early Monday morning found a man and woman inside, Buffalo Fire Commissioner Willian Renaldo said.

The rescuers pulled them out of the fire and began performing CPR. The man and woman were rushed to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, but there was nothing that could be done.

Both had died of smoke inhalation.

Now, fire investigators are trying to determine what started the deadly blaze.

"It does not look suspicious at this time," Renaldo said, adding that it appears the fire began in a second-floor bedroom.

He also noted that there were not smoke alarms inside the two-unit dwelling.

"There were no smoke detectors in the structure at all," Renaldo said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims.

The fire was reported just before 1:40 a.m. at 169 Amber St.

When fire crews arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming out of a second-floor window.

A first-floor resident managed to escape.

Firefighters conducted primary and secondary searches of the rest of the structure when they found the two victims. The man, who was 73, was found between the kitchen and living room. The woman was under a table in the dining room, Renaldo said.

A dog also died in the fire, officials said.

Fire officials estimated the damage at $135,000, and said the cause is under investigation.

The fire commissioner emphasized the life-saving role smoke detectors can play in a fire. "We preach it. Smoke detectors are our first line of defense. ... They're very important. If you don't have a smoke detector in your home, please get one. And if you do have one, please make sure it's well-maintained,” he said.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas on the ceiling or high on the wall.

Nearly three out of five home fire deaths between 2012 and 2016 resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, said the Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization, which sets and codes and safety standards related to fire, electrical and related hazards.