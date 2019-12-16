StoneGate Apartments in Williamsville offer location, amenities for 55+

Located at 4100 StoneGate Lane in Williamsville, the StoneGate community offers residents age 55+ a variety of living options in a prime location.

Accessed via Wehrle Drive near the Transit Road intersection, StoneGate provides its residents with a safe and quiet place to live that’s close to the shopping, restaurants and the conveniences of the Williamsville and Clarence areas.

Independent seniors have a variety of options when it comes to deciding to live in an apartment or townhome. Whatever the choice, all residents enjoy a roomy living space.

Apartments (both upper and lower) and townhomes include an attached garage, making it easier to come and go, especially during inclement weather. Apartments have a one-car garage while townhomes have two-car garages.

Upper single bedroom apartments have 1,129 square feet of living space that include a balcony. Lower single bedrooms are 1,042 square feet with walk out patio.

Both floorplans are single bath and have a den that can be utilized as a guest bedroom, office or sitting area. Rent for a single bedroom apartment begins at $1,350.

Upper two-bedroom apartments have 1,259 square feet with a balcony. Lower two-bedroom apartments are 1,042 square feet with a walk-out patio. Both have a single bath. Rents for two bedrooms begin at $1,491.

Two-bedroom upper apartments (and townhomes) have vaulted ceilings, that give the living space a bright, airy feel that’s more like a single-family home.

Two-bedroom townhomes are two levels, with a kitchen, dining area, living room, library and half bath on the first level. The second level has two bedrooms and a full bath. All townhomes have a fireplace too. These units provide the convenience of a small home without the maintenance hassles. Rents for townhomes begin at $1,998.

All living arrangements have private entrances. Most units feature granite countertops and some units have wood-style plank flooring available. Kitchens have stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher and a gas stove. Sinks have a disposal. All units have air conditioning and all units have the availability of washer and dryer hook-ups.

All residents enjoy the convenience and amenities, including free water, and trash removal. An Ultimate Technology packages is offered at 60 percent off the retail rate. Units feature a medic alarm pull cord system in the bedrooms and bathrooms. For those that need extra assistance, first floor units are wheelchair accessible and have walk-in tubs. Chair lifts are available upon request.

The community has committed to going green with energy-saving low-flow toilets, shower heads and faucets, along with new energy-efficient LED lights.

Residents are permitted use of the clubhouse for private events twice per year for free. The clubhouse also serves as a gathering area for residents and has a TV lounge.

The community offers a wide variety of social events, like free breakfast on Fridays and donuts and coffee on Wednesday. Social clubs include book, dining and card clubs. Planned activities, like luncheons and bingo, are also available for any resident to participate.

On site are a book and DVD lending library, business center and gym. Residents can use the pools at StoneGate’s sister communities. Pets are permitted (weight and breed restrictions) and there is a nearby dog park.

The community enjoys 24/7 customer service and emergency maintenance access. Services like package acceptance are also provided. Centrally located, StoneGate is a short distance to the villages of Williamsville and Clarence. The Buffalo-Niagara airport is close by, along with access to the NYS Thruway.

StoneGate Apartments has maintained its 2018 Elite 1% properties status for the fourth consecutive year with JTurner Research and has been rated a top community by ApartmentRatings.com.

For more information about StoneGate or to see floorplans, visit stonegateapartmenthomelife.com or call (716) 342-3535. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed weekends.