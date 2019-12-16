SCIANDRA, Angelo E.

SCIANDRA - Angelo E. Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 14, 2019, Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee LoVallo) Sciandra; Devoted father of Russell (Donna) Sciandra, Louis Sciandra, Robert Sciandra and MaryBeth (Chad) Troup; Cherished grandfather of Teresa, Leanna, C.J., Mary Elizabeth, Russell Angelo and Jake; Loving son of the late Russell and Josephine Sciandra; Dear brother of Eleanor (late Joseph) Pici and the late Stella (late Michael) Barone and Mary (late Joseph) Incao; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Sciandra was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com