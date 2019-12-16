Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 16, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English playwright Noel Coward, born on this date in 1899, “We have no guarantee that the afterlife will be any less exasperating than this one.”

WORDS AND MUSIC – Traditional and newly-composed music will be included in a concert of Christmas Lessons and Carols at 7:30 p.m. today in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St. The choir directed by Tim Socha will be joined by the West Seneca West Vocal Bel Canto Singers, the Royalton Ringers, handbell soloist Diane Dick and oboist Paul Schlossman.

TALKING POINTS – The IMAGINE free lunchtime lecture series celebrates its 10th anniversary Tuesday with a program at noon that includes a Great Courses video on Amos Bronson Alcott, father of the author of “Little Women,” and Kara Maloney of the Institute for Classical and Medieval Studies at Canisius College. There will be no programs for the next two weeks because of the holidays. The series resumes Jan. 7.

Jack Kanack, president and founder of Weather Medic, will give a free presentation, “Historic Storms in Our Area,” at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. All are welcome.

CHRISTMAS PAST – Holiday shopping in the 1950s and 1960s is the theme Tuesday for Family Night at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Those attending will look at newspaper ads from the era and reminisce about bygone stores in Lockport, Niagara Falls and Buffalo. It begins at 5:30 p.m. with pizza, available for a small donation. Preregistration is required. Call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.

TAILS UP – Ten Lives Cat Adoption Group will host a Holiday Meowy Hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Danny’s Restaurant, 4300 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. Order a beef on weck with chips, a pickle and dessert for $8 and part of the proceeds will benefit the cat shelter. There also will be a cash bar, a theme basket raffle and a visit from Santa. For more info, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

ALTER EGO – When WKBW-TV meteorologist Mike Randall isn’t channeling Mark Twain, he inhabits another 19th century literary great. At 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St., West Seneca, he offers “Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol, A Solo Performance Starring Mike Randall.” Tickets are $15 advance at the Senior Center, $20 at the door. For more info, call 674-4283.

