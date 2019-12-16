Rasmus Dahlin, Mitch Marner will return for latest chapter in Sabres-Leafs rivalry

Chapter III of this year's Buffalo Sabres-Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry will have some added star power Tuesday night in Scotiabank Arena.

When the teams split a home-and-home series Nov. 29-30, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was out of the lineup with a concussion and Leafs scoring star Mitch Marner was sidelined by an ankle injury. They're both back.

"It's going to be good," Dahlin said Monday. "I think it's going to be fun. Tough game, great place, Marner is going to be back in their lineup. They have a great offense and I'm really excited to be back for it."

Marner has six goals and 25 points in 23 games this season. He has two goals and five assists in the five games since his return.

"Their offensive upside is as high as it gets in the league," said Sabres' coach Ralph Krueger. "If we can control that, stay patient, we have an opportunity against them. With Marner back, they're a better team and a different team. Their top two lines have some of the best depth in the National Hockey League offensively. They are continually a scoring threat. The game is never over, no matter the score. They like to play offense."

The Leafs are 7-4-0 under new coach Sheldon Keefe, who took over last month after Mike Babcock was fired. They went 3-1 on a four-game road trip that concluded with Saturday's 4-1 win in Edmonton and included victories in St. Louis and Vancouver sandwiched around a loss in Calgary.

Buffalo posted a 6-4 win here Nov. 29 and Toronto responded the next night with a 2-1 overtime victory on a John Tavares goal.

Botterill on Bogosian

General Manager Jason Botterill didn't have much to say on defenseman Zach Bogosian, who reportedly requested a trade last week after being a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career.

"Look, I've been consistent with this. My conversations with players are going to stay between the players and myself," Botterill said. "All that I'll say is that we're ecstatic that Zach is back within our lineup here now. He worked extremely hard coming off the hip surgery. He's added another dynamic to our back end. When he's out there on our (penalty killing unit), his physical presence is another point of helping out our group."

Bogosian continues to practice regularly with the team. He has sat out the last two games.

No timeline on Thompson

Botterill had no update on winger Tage Thompson, who was called up from Rochester on Nov. 17 and promptly injured a shoulder in the final three minutes of the game that night in Chicago. The Sabres initially listed a timetable of three to five weeks but have issued no update as the clock ticked past four weeks Sunday.

"Once we have something more set in stone and we know that's going to be a solid timeline, we'll certainly get back to you on that," he said.